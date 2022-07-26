Why I didn’t inform Atiku before leaving PDP, by Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained why he did not inform his former vice president Atiku Abubakar before resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi, Atiku’srunningmate in the 2019 presidential election, was an aspirant for the PDP’sticketforthe2023presidential alongside the former vice president and others before he defected to the Labour Party and emerged its presidentialstandard-bearer.

The former vice president, who is the presidential candidateof thePDP, claimed in an interview on Friday that he was not aware of the departure of his former running until three days after he declared for Labour Party. “I didn’t know Peter Obi left PDP. He informed me three days later he declared for Labour Party.

So he didn’t even consult me,” he said. He also said that “it will take a miracle for Labour Party with no structure in the grassroots to win the presidency,” he said, adding: “In the North, 90 per cent of our people are not in tune to social media.”

But speaking yesterday on Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, Obi said his decision to leave the main opposition party was personal. He disclosed that he did not also inform some membersof hisfamilybefore taking the decision.

His words: “Yes, it is true that I didn’t inform Atiku Abubakar before leaving PDP. The first thing is that Atiku remains my special elder brother. When I left the PDP I did not tell him as well as other respected people in my life, including my family. “There is a time in your life that you take a decision, which you consider appropriate for your own future.

You just have to do it and you don’t want people to talk you out of it, and this I did to the bestinterestof myfutureand the best interest of Nigeria. “I would rather fail doing the right thing than succeed doing the wrong thing.

And that was what I did because I took that decision knowing that it doesn’t inconvenient any other person except myself. I informed him through writing two daysafterleaving the party.”

Responding to the former vice president’s claim that it would be a miracle for him to winthe2023presidentialelection, the former governor of AnambraStatesaidhispolitical career has been miracu lous and that he is expecting another miracle in 2023.

“Miracle is at the root of our faith and what strengthens our faith is miracle. For me, since I started this politicaljourney, myachievements and records have all been miracle. If youcheck, Iranfor governor in a party that was less than one year old, when I started in 2003.

“I won the election but they declared somebody else winner. I went to court and everybody said it was impossible because it has never happened before for some to win such case in court. But after three years, the court declared me the winner and I was sworn-in.

“Six months in to my administration, I was impeached. Iwenttocourtagain I became the first governor to come back from impeachment. I was the first governor towinthroughthecourt, first to come back from impeachment, firsttowinsecondterm election in Anambra State.”

Obipledgedto improve the security situation in Nigeria if elected as president in 2023. “I will ensure the economy works and more people are pulled out of poverty. Also, everystatewillberesponsible for its own security,” he said.

