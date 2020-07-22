Why I didn’t interfere in IYC election, by Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday said that rather than interfere in the just concluded election of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), his administration was more concerned about de-politicising the umbrella bodies that represent the Ijaw nation.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, when former Ijaw National Congress (INC) and IYC leaders visited him to introduce the newly elected IYC National President, Peter Timothy Igbifa and his executive members, the governor noted that his decision was hinged on his administration’s deliberate principle of non-alignment and non-interference in the organisations and organs of Ijaw unity and development.

Diri, who reiterated that having played key roles in the history and progress of the INC, he was not ready to midwife a repeat of what had divided the Ijaw people in the past.

He said his government would soon convene an all-Ijaw leadership summit, saying: “What this administration is doing is to depoliticise the Ijaw Youth Council and the Ijaw National Congress. That is the only way we can move forward in the environment that we find ourselves in the current Nigerian state.

“We cannot afford to have an acrimonious IYC. We cannot afford to continue to have a divided, factionalised and acrimonious INC. Therefore, this is the beginning of the depoliticisation of our supra-Ijaw organisations.

“This brings me to the current factionalised and fractionalised INC. Let me state that this government, which is the government of the Ijaw people, is thinking and planning an all-Ijaw leadership summit.”

The governor said he looks forward to an INC that is vibrant as it was in the days of Joshua Fumudoh, who led the delegation, and when the Ijaws spoke with one voice and as a force to reckon with in the country and globally.

“That was when the world began to realise that the Ijaw nation was not only limited to the old Rivers State but also across five other states,” the governor said, adding: “We want that old time religion to come back. That is why this administration will not interfere, but rather assist in forging the unity of the Ijaw people and bring about the much-needed development. We can only develop if we are united.”

While congratulating the newly elected IYC President, the governor urged him to build the Congress to an enviable height and not assume the role of a strong man, which according to him, does not last, but strong institutions.

Earlier, the pioneer INC President, Joshua Fumudoh, said that the just concluded IYC election was the most free and most credible election the organisation had witnessed in recent years.

He, however, noted that the desire for an inclusive IYC across the Ijaw clans led to the emergence of Comrade Igbifa from Akaba in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State as president.

Fumudoh commended Senator Diri and the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ehwrujakpo, for their neutrality in the election.

