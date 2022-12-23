Why I didn’t want to get married, by Bimbo Manuel

Veteran Nollywood actor, Bimbo Manuel, has stated that the reason he wasn’t going to marry was that he has seen quite several marriages around him crash. In an interview the actor, Bimbo noted that what he took away from marriages was that there’s a bit too much about the quality of the person that you’re going into the marriage with.

“I was not even going to marry because I’d seen quite a number of marriages, and what I came up with was that there’s a bit too much about the quality of the person that you’re going into the marriage with. “It’s like throwing up a die; you don’t know what number would come up. She may seem right, just perfect for you, but there is a chance because we all change.

“Then, I must also confess that I’d been so independent for so long when almost all my friends were married. I didn’t quite understand what marriage was about beyond having children and being able to tell people that I was married and show off my wedding band. “I didn’t want to just belong; I didn’t want to just get married because everybody else was married, or I wouldn’t want to have children out of wedlock.

They didn’t bother me, so it wasn’t anything high on my priority list at that time. There was a bit too much in life to chase.” However, Bimbo Manuel credits his decision to get married to his wife, whom he said gives him a sense of purpose.

“We all need anchors otherwise, we will just float endlessly; we may think life has purpose; it may not quite be complete. It was not the pressure of getting married that made me marry, it was her that made me decide to get married. We dated for a couple of years before we got married and, in that period, I was a bit more stable. She was an anchor for that period, and we achieved a lot of things that I may have probably not been to achieve on my own,” he said.

