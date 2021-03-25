Why I didn’t want to take AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab, by Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday revealed why taking the vaccine in Oyo State took so late, saying that he did not want to take it because he has low tolerance for physical pains. He said this after he took the jab at the executive chambers of the Government Secretariat in the presence of representatives of the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA). He said: “I did not want to take the vaccine, because naturally I have very low tolerance for physical pains, but when duty calls, we have to do what we have to do.

When we were discussing this at the exco, I said when I am taking, the rest of the executive members will take it. But today, it is quite surprising that some members of the executive wore long sleeves, and others wore short sleeves that are very tight. “I think we have to show leadership. We have to let the people know that they are protected.

When I was reading the newspaper this morning, I saw where they said Oyo State has not given a single shot of the vaccine. So, they recorded zero for Oyo State. But now we have at least one. “For the states that have taken in their thousands, we always say that ‘no be the man wey first call police dey win case.’

They can be ahead; we will surely overtake them very soon.” On the report that he ordered sterilisation of the vaccine before use, Makinde said: “Yes, I ordered for a sterility test and rules from some people that are very close to me, because they were shading me on social media. Of course, even though I said I have low tolerance for physical pain, I have high tolerance for emotional pain. So, if they like, they can shade me as much as possible, they won’t do anything to me.

