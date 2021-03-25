News

Why I didn’t want to take AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab, by Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday revealed why taking the vaccine in Oyo State took so late, saying that he did not want to take it because he has low tolerance for physical pains. He said this after he took the jab at the executive chambers of the Government Secretariat in the presence of representatives of the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA). He said: “I did not want to take the vaccine, because naturally I have very low tolerance for physical pains, but when duty calls, we have to do what we have to do.

When we were discussing this at the exco, I said when I am taking, the rest of the executive members will take it. But today, it is quite surprising that some members of the executive wore long sleeves, and others wore short sleeves that are very tight. “I think we have to show leadership. We have to let the people know that they are protected.

When I was reading the newspaper this morning, I saw where they said Oyo State has not given a single shot of the vaccine. So, they recorded zero for Oyo State. But now we have at least one. “For the states that have taken in their thousands, we always say that ‘no be the man wey first call police dey win case.’

They can be ahead; we will surely overtake them very soon.” On the report that he ordered sterilisation of the vaccine before use, Makinde said: “Yes, I ordered for a sterility test and rules from some people that are very close to me, because they were shading me on social media. Of course, even though I said I have low tolerance for physical pain, I have high tolerance for emotional pain. So, if they like, they can shade me as much as possible, they won’t do anything to me.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG moves to establish Federal Secretariat in Abia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

There are indications that the Federal Government will soon commence construction of a Federal Secretariat complex in Abia State, following the state government’s provision of land for that purpose.   The indication to this effect emerged in Abuja, during the 2021 budget defence session of the Ministry of Works and Housing before the joint Senate […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: End attacks on schools, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to urgently bring to an end attacks on educational institutions, insurgency, banditry and kidnappings across the country. T   his followed the adoption of a motion brought by Rep. Musa Sarkin Adar (APC, Sokoto) and 75 other lawmakers. In passing the motion, the House also called […]
News

Makinde swears in new commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde yesterday sworn in new Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Barrister Lateef Idowu Oyeleke, declaring that his administration would be fair to all geopolitical zones. Oyelekewasconfirmed by the State House of Assembly as a replacement for Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, who diedin May after a brief illness. Makinde, while speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica