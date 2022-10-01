Arts & Entertainments

Why I distributed sex toys as souvenirs –Nkechi

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has revealed why she did the unusual at the just concluded one year ceremony commemorating her mother’s death anniversary when she decided to give out sex toys (Dildos) as souvenir to all the guests that attended the event.

Though the souvenir came with a lot of backlash by social media critics who felt it was not necessary to distribute such delicate item; unfazed by the pushback, the actress disclosed that she has been an influencer for a sex toy brand in the last two years, noting that the deal is a major source of income for her household hence the gift, which for her is a way of pushing the brand also. Meanwhile, she mocked her detractors, stressing that a number of them had privately begged her for dildos through Whatsapp chats.

 

Our Reporters

