Why I ditched America for Nigeria –Annette Echikunwoke

The current form of most Nigerian athletes has ignited hopes that they may surpass their best performance which was recorded in Atlanta ‘96 Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020. One of the medal hopefuls for the country, Annette Echikunwoke, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said she can’t wait to represent Nigeria at the games. Excerpts…

How was it like for you to compete for the first time in Nigeria?

It was great, a fun time for me considering the circumstances. I was happy with my performance and the result.

You are the African Record and National Record holder, how does that make you feel?

A great one for me as an athlete, and the most fortunate thing for me is that I still have a lot in my tank and I wish and hope to do more than I am doing at the moment.

Your teammate, Sade, revealed that the two of you have been together as kids, competing against each other; will you say that has helped your career too?

It’s been great to have that motivation, to have that push from someone like that and competing always against ourselves has really helped both of us to get better and reach where we are at the moment. The friendship continues as we both look forward to achieving a lot in our chosen careers.

Why hammer throw, because it takes a lot of strength…

I could have done basketball, I could have done a lot of other things, but I feel like God called me to do this (compete in hammer throw). I wanted to stop after college and go into something else, but I felt something in my heart to continue and that was what I did, so it’s really been amazing for me.

Those people above you this year are all from the US where you are based too, how easy do you think it will be for you to dislodge them at the Olympics and probably win the gold?

Everyone will be going with their A performance, they will all want to be at their peak going to the Olympics, so would I and I have the trust that I can achieve a podium finish in Tokyo, so I am going for that.

Are you saying you are sure of a podium finish in your first Olympics?

Yes, I am working so hard to achieve that for my country and also for my own personal career. It’s amazing getting the qualification, and I am working so hard to get on that podium.

How does it feel for you to come to Nigeria for the first time?

It feels great coming here and finally seeing the environment; it makes me more and more proud of coming from Nigeria. I am proud of the country and I am grateful that I am from Nigeria.

So in the time you spent in Nigeria, what will you pick as the best for you, food, weather, culture and the environment?

I will go for the food. I love the food, I have been eating plantain a lot of late, and getting the variety of foods here makes it different. The weather was kind of hot at the time so I will stick with the food and the people also, because they are very caring and loving.

So which types of Nigerian food do you usually eat at home?

Ch i c k e n , rice, stew, and there was a time I was eating a lot of fufu. I don’t take that anymore, but I still love the taste.

How much of Nigerian culture did you learn from your parents in the U.S.?

A lot; I feel a lot because my dad and mum were born in Nigeria, they g r e w up in the country and my dad came to College in the States and came back to Nigeria later to pick my mum to join him in the U.S. I will say I practically grew up in a Nigerian household; we stay in America but grew up under a Nigerian culture.

Could you differentiate between U.S. culture and Nigerian culture?

Of course there are differences between the two cultures, but for me, I see the beautiful thing about both of them. I however want to appreciate the experience coming to Nigeria to see for myself what I have been hearing and reading about the country.

What was the experience like meeting most Nigerian athletes for the first time when you came for the trials in Lagos?

It was fantastic meeting them and also competing against some of them. It’s good seeing them competing at a high level and it shows that we have what it takes here to get to the top also and I am happy to be part of the team and looking forward to spending time with Team Nigeria in Tokyo.

What will you tell Nigerians?

I want to say a big thank you to everyone in the country; thanks for welcoming me back home to my country, and I can’t wait to represent you all in Tokyo. I’m looking forward to your support, encouragement, and prayers.

You graduated from the University of Cincinnati, how does it feel to be one of the first set of students to represent the school at the Olympics?

I’m super excited, super pumped about it. The fact that I get to not only represent Nigeria at the highest stage, I mean, that’s my family’s home country, but also the UC, just speaks to the encouragement and the support that I’ve gotten from UC all this time.

With your UC colleagues Vanessa Gilles and Jordan Thompson competing at the Games for Canada in football and Volleyball respectively, what is currently going through your mind as you get set for Tokyo?

Honestly, my first thought when I saw that was, OK, I hope we get a picture together at the opening ceremony.

What informed the decision to compete for Nigeria rather than the US?

I really thought it was just better to represent Nigeria because I would feel more connected here. I just felt I would have more of an opportunity here and to just represent Nigeria at the highest stage would be awesome. My parents were born and raised here so why not? I am super excited to go and represent Nigeria at the highest stage in the world and show them what we are made of. I definitely have areas to improve on but I am excited because I know there is much more I can bring to Nigeria and the world.

