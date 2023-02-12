Faith

Why I ditched school for evangelism, by Samuel

Brother Demola Samuel, leader of a youth organization in the Celestial Church of Christ, Greater Tomorrow Group, says he has no regret choosing the path he followed in life despite his late father’s contrary wish. Speaking during a Service of Songs held in honour of his late father, Superior Evangelist Adekunle Bolaji, at Caleb School Sports Ground, Ketu, Lagos, the preacher said his father had a very strong desire for him to become a professor because he admired his brilliance as a student. According to Samuel, despite his father’s strong wish, there are proofs of spiritual revelations pointing to the fact that God told his father he would be ‘snatched’ from him when he clocked 12.

He said: “We quarreled at some point because what he wanted me to do, I didn’t do. He wanted me to study and eventually become a professor because he felt, as a student, I was too brilliant to just end up being a cleric, even when he got spiritual revelations that I would be snatched from him at 12 to work in God’s vineyard. But the quarrel was resolved because he saw that this boy was made for what he’s doing.”

On the wish of his late father for the Celestial Church that never came to pass, Samuel told Sunday Telegraph that despite the septuagenarian’s efforts to have a Celestial Church devoid of factions, it never happened in his lifetime. “He went round but got no result. It was a source of pain to him. He went to Baba Jesse, Baba Bada, Baba Maforikan and other elders of the church for the purposes of peace and one Celestial Church. The Celestial Church of old was just like a village. Everyone knew themselves. The elders usually slept in our quarters whenever they were in Ilorin.” According to a statement by the Bolaji family, the late septuagenarian was a descendant of the Alaafin of Oyo. It added that he joined the Celestial Church in 1967 and worshipped in the church till his demise on January 16, 2022 after a brief illness at 79.

The statement read in part: “His Great grandfather was the Alaafin of Oyo then, who had two sons (Obe and Ajumo). His father was the son of Obe. He was a grandson to Obe. His mother gave birth to four children. He was the only son of his mother. “He joined the Celestial Church of Christ in the early years of the church in 1967 at Yemetu Parish in Ibadan.”

 

