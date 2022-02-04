Why I dumped PDP for APC, by Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Bwacha

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, has said he dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because there would be a level playing ground at the home front in Taraba State. Bwacha, who spoke to journalists, after being officially handed over to the President, the APC Leader, by the Chairman of the Caretaker panel and Yobe State Governor, Mai Maka-Buni, added that the award of the contract for the construction of Ibi Bridge by the Buhari’s administration further endeared the ruling party to his people. He said “I choose the APC because I know from the homefront that is where there will be a level playing ground, number one. “Then number two, the Ibi Bridge, which had been awarded and work is ongoing, was awarded under President Muhammadu Buhari, nobody from my senatorial district is not happy about this project, because this has been our cry since the colonial days.

