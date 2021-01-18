Sports

Why I empower former footballers – Davies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…registers Ottasolo for amateur league

 

A football administrator, Gabriel Davies, has revealed that his passion for the round leather game informed his empowerment programme for former players.

 

The former Stationery Stores and Mogas ’90 of Benin player said even in retirement, football was all his life and that led to the setting up of Ottasolo Football Club of Lagos.

 

“Football gives me joy and I am comfortable with it anywhere. I am a former player and when I look back at my fellow colleagues, I feel bad that many struggle to make ends meet. I also passed through a tough road to get where I am now. “So what I do now is to empower some ex-players and also guide some current players to grow well in their career.

 

We have a meeting place around Command in Ipaja, where we meet Saturdays to play and socialize. “Football as a sport has a bus stop and when a player gets his bus stop, he has to look elsewhere.

 

The Empowerment Ottasolo All Stars is very strong and supportive to former players to give them fresh hope.”

 

Davies, through the programme, grants loans to former players without collateral on regular basis. He also have people who give advice and mentorship talks to the ex-players.

 

“They sign documents to collect the loans and we advise them to use it wisely. So far we had no issues and we are getting better as friends.”

 

On Ottasolo FC, Davies expressed joy that within a short time, the team is gradually making impact in the Nigerian football scene.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Neymar lands mega Puma deal after dumping Nike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neymar has sealed an endorsement deal with Puma, the German company announced on Saturday, two weeks after the Brazilian superstar left his long-time sponsor Nike. “Welcome to the fam @neymarjr #KingIsBack” Puma tweeted alongside a photo of the Paris Saint-Germain striker, kitted out in the sportswear giant’s clothes. The deal was double cheer for […]
Sports

Solskjaer counting on United’s past to inspire future glory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United’s current crop of players should look at the club’s tradition and rich history to inspire them on their own journey to success, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.   United have won a record 20 top-flight titles but have failed to get their hands on the Premier League trophy since the departure of […]
Sports

Fuludu reveals secrets behind Delta FA elections

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Delta State Football Association chairman, Edema Fuludu, has revealed some deep secrets behind the current imbroglio going on in the state after another election was staged in the state on Tuesday. The Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Pinnick had declared election that brought in Fuludu and another ex-international, Victor Ikpeba, as the chairman and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica