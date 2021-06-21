News

Why I encourage prayers for Nigeria – Obi

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the level of corruption in the country, stating that he will continue to call on Nigerians to pray for divine intervention in the nation.

 

Obi, who spoke at the Maiden Synod of the New Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, held in Umuenwelum Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State, said the reason the country continued to retrogress was because the political leaders and elites had remained selfish, focusing on personal gains in office.

 

He explained that insecurity, economic challenges and many other challenges facing the country are not the biggest threat to Nigeria’s progress, but the political leaders and the elites who have refused to serve the interests of the people.

 

Obi said if Nigerian leaders would be sincere in their approach to issues affecting the country and be transparent in the management of national resources, every other challenge rearing

their ugly head would greatly reduce. Obi said: “The main reason I always urge Nigerians to seek divine intervention for the country is that the politicians are the major problems of the nation.

 

If God can touch their hearts to use public funds for public good, then the country will be better.”

 

Using Anambra West as a case study, he explained that such areas that have high rate of poverty need much government intervention in areas of education, good access roads and support for small businesses

