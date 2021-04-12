Why I established LawFM radio – Oyetibo

Lagos lawyer, and founder, LawFM, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), has explained that the radio station was set up to provide knowledge of law for the people, using ordinary man’s language in an entertaining fashion Explaining the rationale behind LawFM, the silk while noting that the percentage of Nigerian populace that understands the provisions of law is very low, added that ignorance of the law is however not an excuse.

With the establishment of the station, Oyetibo became the second Nigerian lawyer to establish a radio station, the first being Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who founded NewCruse FM, at Kajola, Ikere-Ekiti, his home town.

Oyetibo said: “I have always thought of how to bring knowledge of the law closer to the people.

Law affects almost every facet of human interactions, yet, it appears so far away from the people. Radio broadcast is one of the ways of achieving this objective of bringing knowledge of law to the doorstep of the people. “LawFM will provide a platform for sociolegal discourse on issues.

There are different programmes designed to address some of the challenges facing the people. Most of the programmes are interactive whereby listeners are afforded the opportunity to make contributions”.

The Ondo-city lawyer has practised law for an upward of 30 years. He was born on June 24, 1960. He attended St. Joseph’s Primary School, Ondo, 1966-71; Ondo Grammar School, 1972-76; as well as the University of Lagos, 1979-82; 1984-85. He joined the chambers of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and rose to the position of Deputy Head of Chambers.

He is a Deputy Editor, Nigerian Weekly Law Reports (NWLR) founded by the late Fawehinmi. He is also Deputy Editor, Supreme Court of Nigeria Law Reports.

He established Tayo Oyetibo &Co., Solicitors and Barristers in 1991 and is the Principal Counsel till date. He attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2003 and has remained one of the major players in the Nigerian legal circle till date.

