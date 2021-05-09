‘Why I fight for the rights of women’

Inatimi Peter Odio popularly called Sister Inatimi, is the Founder and Executive Director of the non-governmental organisation known as FACE initiative. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he exposes the reason for fighting for the rights of women especially as a man

What is FACE initiative all about?

FACE initiative is fostering and achieving community empowerment and we engage in promoting human rights particularly in the area of gender equality. To ensure that we also bring those that are marginalised to the front burner in the decision making process, to add their voices to decisions that affect their lives.

And in doing that, we are into four thematic areas. One of which is social justice that led to our advocacy on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) and social justice covers areas around human rights generally and children’s rights.

We are also into environmental justice, looking at issues around the environment and how they affect us particularly women, because women are the ones that are most involved in many agricultural activities that utilise the environment for their livelihood.

So we are also involved in livelihood activates that sustainable livelihood and that was as a result of the fact that as we advocate for gender empowerment, one of the major challenges we had was economic violence against women.

They don’t have a good source of livelihood so that also undermines their ability to be able to take decisive actions in terms of what they should and should not do, even in their marriages because they depend on their husbands for sustenance.

That is why we are into sustainable livelihood. We are into youths, peace and security. And that is also part of our advocacy that led to Bayelsa State domesticating the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

We adopted the action plan and developed the Bayelsa State Action Plan working with the Ministry of Women Affairs and other NGOs.

In all, I noticed that you feature more on women issues, though you are a man. Looking at the cultural background in Africa where they believe that women are not supposed to be heard yet why do you fight for them?

I grew up in a family where I saw my mother working very hard and that is not because my father was also not hard working but the social construct is that the man should provide for the woman or the family.

So I grew up and I saw my mother working very hard and I saw people around the family trying to oppress the female gender growing up. So I wasn’t comfortable with that and I had a father that was protective and even did the dishes, swept the floor and cooked.

My father did virtually everything to assist my mother in terms of house chores. So when I saw my father doing such things and I saw how women go through serious demand to make ends meet and all that,

I felt that there is something unique my father is doing and I grew up with that mindset of protecting my wife and my girl child and protecting every female gender that is around me so that they will enjoy life and achieve their potentials in the fullness because of the social construct that undermines the right of women.

They put the women as sub-human to men. Yes, in marriage, it is even scriptural that the man is the head of the family but being the head does not undermine the right of the women. I felt that part of my contribution to humanity is to give women that place that they deserve and because they are very productive.

So if we enhance their ability to produce, then I, as a father, as a husband will do less to keep my family going because I’m not strangulating my wife’s space.

These are some of the reasons I began to advocate for the female gender. Looking at the cultural background of Africa where it is boldly stated that the men are the leaders of the home and irrespective of the educationally vibrant a woman may be, even other women will subject her to humiliation that she is not respectful because the woman is bold or courageous. What I said now has broken so many homes.

Recently this VAPP has been signed into law in Bayelsa State and yet there are reported cases of rape and domestic violence. What do you think is the problem?

Domestic violence is deeply rooted in our culture. It is deeply rooted in our social construct and there are lots of stereotypes about domestic violence or gender-based violence.

It is not something that will change automatically even with the law. There has to be some level of consistent sensitisation for people to know that my right has just been undermined all these while.

And for them to even accept that their rights are being violated, it will take a long time because they have grown up to think that that is how it should be.

