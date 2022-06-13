Why I got zero votes at APC Convention, says Bakare

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, disclosed that his intolerance for a certain kind of politics gave me zero votes at the just conducted Special Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said this during his post-primaries remarks in a message theme ‘A new Nigeria is still possible’, at the church auditorium in Oregun, Lagos.

Bakare, who scored zero votes during APC primary, however, congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his emergence as the APC presidential candidate.

He said: “Since the conclusion of the APC Primaries in Abuja on the 7th and 8th of June, 2022, while I have received an almost endless stream of visitors and shared various impressions, I have not made any official public statements until today.

As the main constituency and core group I am accountable to, I deem it appropriate to share a few thoughts with you first.”

