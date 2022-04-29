Why I groomed Nelson Ndukwe into dream model –King Daniel

Celebrated and self-acclaimed super model, King Daniel Isong, aka Kingmodel, has lifted the lid on his decision to groom new fast-rising model, and winner of Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022, Nelson Ndukwe. Kingmodel, who is a talented Nigerian with the vision of producing the finest of models that can represent the Dreams Models brand globally, a brand founded by him. During an interview with journalists in Lagos, he revealed that he took it upon himself to push Nelson Ndukwe to stardom owing to his passion to take his career to great heights. “I found him as someone with a passion for himself and image and he had no talents for modeling. He was at the Northern part of Nigeria, whilst he is from Eastern region, and l was communicating with him in the Western region in Nigeria. I told him about modeling but he had no experience, and l trained him for free when he arrived in Lagos.

Thereafter, he contested for Mr. Tourism Nigeria 2022 and won the Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022. “I saw his vision and passion to achieve greatness, I believed in him, so l trained him to become an international Supermodel. l did my best to make sure his Dreams come through and today he is a supermodel through my modeling agency.

I feel so happy seeing him win the crown, and I promise to back his ambition with whatever it takes for him to emerge one of the most popular young models changing the modeling narrative across Africa.” When asked if Nelson Ndukwe is the first model he has raised, he said: “He is not the first, l have trained over 150 up comers, have been in the business of grooming and promoting talents for the past 13th years, some of my models, artistes, actors are not in Nigeria, some are based in Germany, Britain, and so on.

None of my media trainees carried last in my Dreams Models Media Academy/ Production industry.” Speaking on his next plan for the newly crowned Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022, Kingmodel said: “My Next plan for Nelson Ndukwe, being my model and winner of Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022, is to keep giving him my best. I will manage and market him to the best of my capacity, and also ensure that he is well packaged so that when he meets with those that matter in the industry, they will not hesitate in signing him for jobs. I am making efforts to ensure that big companies sign him up for big contracts.”

