Why I had wanted to quit politics – Obi

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi said he had concluded plans to quit politics until the likes of Fr. Patrick Omuta intervened. Obi made the revelation during the requiem mass for late Fr Patrick Omuta at the Basilica of the most Holy Trinity, Onitsha. Obi said: “Following my experience in Nigeria politics, I had at the time I was about to leave office as the Governor of Anam- bra State, contemplated quitting politics.

The dirt, insincerity, greed, selfishness and many other human vices that pervade the Nigerian political sphere were too discouraging for me to continue. I had made up my mind to quit active politics and just keep contributing to nation building from my private space.

“Then on one occasion I attended an event at this Basilica, I made my intentions known to the priests and religious present. Omuta, having listened to me, spoke at length and gave me reasons I should remain in politics to cause positive change. “He recalled my achievements in education, health and the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and urged me to remain active in politics to keep shinning the light on the dark corridors of power. “His words, just like those of late Archbishop A. K. Obiefuna, who also spurred me on, rekindled my political desire and gave me courage. “Till today, we have a political system in the nation where the people have refused to do what is right. The problem of Nigeria is the elite and greedy politicians who are hell-bent on looting the nation dry. But with people like late Fr Omuta, who urged me on, I am now firmly resolved to continue to try to cause a wave of positive change in the country.”

