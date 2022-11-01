Why I have the edge over my co-aspirants — Accord candidate, Prof. Chris Imumolen

Accord party’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen believes he has the attributes that places him head and shoulders above his other opponents in next year’s presidential elections.

While he acknowledges that his 17 other rivals are men of exemplary pedigrees in their chosen areas of expertise, he still believes he is the man that has the x-factor when it comes to how much they have impacted society in developmental initiatives, as well as human capacity building at all levels.

He points to the huge sacrifices he has made in over a decade and half now, launching and sustaining initiatives that has helped to add value to the lives of Nigerians as one area he has outdone his opponents, including those who once held public offices in the country.

“I have been, more or less, like a social entrepreneur in the last 15 years. I have been around, working tirelessly to improve the lives of Nigerians in different areas,” Professor Imumolen said during a recent forum.

“I have built structures. I have empowered many — men, women and youths — by awarding scholarships, giving out loans to help farming and business activities, as well as bankrolling and supporting the building of community infrastructure in many places in Nigeria.

“Even now that I am occupied with political activities, I have not relented as I keep doing what I have been doing in the last 15 years.

“As I speak, plans are afoot to give more loans, more scholarships to at least one million Nigerians before February 2023.

“And these we have done with private funds, not with money from government or any donor agency. And they are all verifiable.

“Now, this is one area I have done better than my fellow candidates in the presidential race.

“Everybody that is running this race with me will only tell you what they did when they were in government, with funds from government coffers.

“But hardly can these same set of people tell you what they have done with monies from their pockets since they left office.

“This is where I have the edge over all of them. I have demonstrated value and passion in all that I have done to uplift the social and financial status of many Nigerians.

“I have demonstrated empathy. I have demonstrated capacity. Through sacrifice and love for our people, be they of any tribe or religion, I have brought laughter in place of depression and hopelessness, joy in place of sadness, and empowerment in place of helplessness.

“By giving from the little that I have to positively affect lives, I have also demonstrated the capacity to lead.That is why I believe that, given an opportunity to access a position like the presidency, I’d be better placed to reach out do even more for our people,” he said.

