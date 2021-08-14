Why I identify with NATOP, Nigerian tourism, by Akanimo Udofia

Akanimo Udofia, an oil and gas magnate, is the chief executive officer of Desicon, with wide spread interest in other fields. He was one of the special guests and keynote speaker at the recently held Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP).

He captivated the audience with his stimulating and revealing presentation in which he dissected tourism as a business and its value chain, which he is said is not comparable to any sector. “Tourism is bigger than oil and gas in Nigeria if well harnessed,” declared the oil business magnate.

Given the economic importance of tourism, Udofia declared his deep rooted interest in Nigeria tourism sector and in NATOP, saying he is more than willing and ready to work with the body and Akwa Ibom State government in taking tourism to greater height for the benefit of the country and its citizens. According to him, the unlocking of the prosperity in tourism sector would further draw visitors and investors to the country, while more jobs would also be created for Nigerians, especially the teeming youths. He explained that a country like Thailand, is ranked the fourth earner in tourism in the world with $60 billion yearly from tourism alone, adding that Saudi Arabia despite being rated as the country with second largest petroleum reserves in the globe, at least 12 million visitors still visit the country yearly, earning about $12 billion in the process from tourism.

Sao Tome and Principe with a total population of 200,000, earns $66 million from tourism annually, representing about 17 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he said even as he added that The Gambia also makes about $116 million yearly from tourism, which accounts for 20 per cent of its GDP. Medical tourism is one growing area that Udofia wants to be focused on as he said that: “The constant growth in the globalisation of health has led to the rise of medical tourism. While most people prefer to treat their conditions closer to home, certain parameters might often become obstacles while seeking medical treatment. ‘‘In situations of medical tourism, specialists or state-of-the-art treatments are not available at a convenient location in Nigeria. Sometimes, the patient may be subject to a long waiting list.

We must leverage our medical tourism potential as a nation. “Tourism is an area I am deeply passionate about because it represents one of the world’s leading service sectors that generates sustainable revenue, as well as also being a major wealth and job creator.’’ As a demonstration of his commitment to NATOP and tourism development, he made a donation of N5 million NATOP as support for its drive to grow tourism in Nigeria. Delighted by this huge support, the President of NATOP, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, expressed appreciation to him for his support and passion for humanity. “Your support is well appreciated and thank you for showing the hospitality that Akwa Ibom is reputed for.

Akwa Ibom State is ready for tourism and have the men and capacity to make a success of it,” said Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Orman Esin. The Chairman BOT of NATOP Mr. Nkereuwem Onung thanked Mr. Udofia for his gesture. “NATOP is a young association with a weak base because of the state of tourism in Nigeria so this support will go a long way in strengthening the association. Most of our Members are young but passionate so this will encourage them.”

Like this: Like Loading...