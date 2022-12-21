News

Why I initiated Bar, Bench relationship, by Delta CJ

Posted on

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Honourable Justice Diai, has explained the reason behind his initiation of close ties between the Bar and Bench in the State, saying it was for harmonious and good working relationship. Speaking through Justice Brick Okolosi at the annual Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), UDU branch Dinner/Award Night, the CJ said the move will enable the Bar and Bench to look at the challenges, problems and complaints of lawyers with a view to resolving them. He added that it will also afford lawyers the opportunity of coming up with suggestions on ways by which judicial officials can work effectively with the Benchers for the quick dispensation of justice in the state.

 

