Why I invited military to Imo, by Uzodinma

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that he personally requested President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy military in the state to quell militancy in Orlu area of the state.

Uzodinma made this clarification in a chat with State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to him, after the #EndSARS protest in the state last year, there were instances of kidnapping and indiscriminate shootings by unknown persons and the local security could not curtail them.

He said: “We’ve lost lives, market women were killed, old women were raped in Orlu area of Imo State and they visited this serious terror on the citizenry. And then I came here, pleaded with Mr. President for his support and he sent additional support by sending in police and the military also came in. And that is where we are. “It was on my invitation that the military came.

And I did that because I know the situation was beyond the local arrangement, we needed help. And the help was given to us.

And as I speak to you the situation has come down to normal, people are now going about their businesses. And those caught will soon be charged to court. And all those military riffles from the army, the police, AK 47, and so on, were recovered by the people that came.”

Asked why he resolved to come hard on his people when some of his northern colleagues would want dialogue with the hoodlums, the governor said his local security was rebuffed by the hoodlums with superior firepower. He said: “It is not about crushing anybody and those that came didn’t do any crushing.

Those that came through their intelligence identified where these people were and I can tell you, all the people arrested, all the rifles recovered are intact.

The people are under interrogation, not even one, not even one soldier, or one of those militants died in the process. I must commend DCP Abba Kyari for a brilliant job he did.”

Asked why he came to see the President, Uzodinma said he was in the Villa to update Buhari on the security situation in his state, adding that even though the President may opt to negotiate with the Boko Haram insurgents, he would rather confront any man taking lives in his state.

On the allegation of planning to assassinate his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, the governor said he was not aware of any such attempt. The governor said: “Of course, you must have heard him say that he is richer than government and that he is above the law.

I am not directly involved. It is a position taken by the government. There is a difference between governor and government. “The government of Imo State sealed a property.

And I think that if there is anything anybody considers that is not right, the person should go to court to address the issue and not to take laws, or resort to self-help.

Like this: Like Loading...