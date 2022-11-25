Why I kidnapped wife of my brother’s boss

O ne Isiaka Hamidu has told detectives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), that he organised kidnappers to help abduct his younger brother’s boss’s wife, after his brother had served the victim’s husband meritoriously for 11 years, only to settle him with a paltry sum of N250,000. Hamidu said he decided to abduct any member of the family of his brother’s boss, after his brother explained what he went through while serving the man, that it was the wife who fell into his trap. “I did it because of the stinginess of her husband, we collected N20 million ransom in order to punish him.” The suspects were identified as Isiaka Hamidu (30), from Adamawa State, Nwasaneo Goodluck ( 34), from Khana Local Government Area, Victor Nwidee (29), and ThankGod Bariledun (36), the taxi driver of the kidnappers also from Khana community, of Rivers State. Our correspondent gathered that Hamidu invited the other kidnappers to help him abduct one Hussena Adamu, because her husband, Alhaji Musa Ahmad didn’t treat his younger brother who served him for eleven years well, but only settled him with a paltry N250,000. The victim’s husband is a native of Maiduguri in Borno State, while the wife hails from Adamawa State, she was said to have been kidnapped near Casablanca Club, GRA, in Port Harcourt on March 31, 2022 at gun point.

How they were arrested

Acting on the information about the kidnapped woman, the operatives led by IRT Commander, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Olatunji Disu, with his team arrested four out of the six suspected kidnappers who abducted the woman. The kidnappers were said to have kept the woman in their den at Bori Khana community for seven days, before she was released after her husband paid the N20 million ransom to the kidnappers to secure her freedom.

Hamidu invited other kidnappers

According to Hamidu who organised the kidnap operation, he used to be a parrot and peacock dealer in Port Harcourt before the incident. He said when his younger brother told him what the woman’s husband did to him, that after serving him for eleven years only to settle him with a paltry N250,000, simply he because he decided to get married this year, which was why he gave him the money to set up his own business. “That was what prompted me to invite other criminal members, after I traced and got all the information about the woman and her husband. After the N250,000 was given to my younger brother, I was not happy with the woman’s husband, so we decided that kidnaping him or any of his family member will be a good way to revenge the maltreatment he meted out to my sibling. “After getting the details about the woman, it was then I contacted Goodluck, a longtime friend and narrated what happened to my younger brother to him and we both agreed to plan and carry out the kidnapping of the woman with other members of the gang. “It was through Goodluck we contacted Ojukwu who is at large to also reach out to Nwidee, Bariledun and two others who are also at large, Ojukwu mobilised and coordinated the kidnapping operation of the woman.”

How the ransom was shared

Hamidu said further that after the operation, N1.3 million was given to Ojukwu after the ransom was paid by the victim’s husband as his share. Goodluck on his part claim to be a graduate, with Higher National Diploma (HND), from the Abia State Polytechnic and admitted that the key suspect Hamidu contacted him about the kidnapping and they called the gang leader, Ojukwu who later invited other gang mem-bers. He said after the successful abduction of the woman and N20 million ransom paid, Ojukwu was given N5.5 million of his own share of the ransom with the three other gang members who are also at large.

“While Goodluck on his own said he also collected N2 million and gave Bariledun same amount and Hamidu who brought the deal got the highest share of the ransom and Nwidee got N500,000.00. We shared the money to everyone’s satisfaction without rancour.” In his testimony, Bariledun, the driver said he never knew it was a kidnapping deal they called him for when they used his vehicle, that it was after the woman was abducted that he knew. When they told him they wanted to use his vehicle to take a woman to somewhere, he never knew it was in the kidnappers den at Bori Khana community, it was when they got there that he knew that the woman was a kidnap victim.

“It was my taxi cab, a Toyota Avensis they used to stop the woman’s vehicle when she was taking her children to school, she was then forced into my car and I was asked to drive off with the criminals in my car to Bori Khana community, the kidnapper’s hideout.” He also said the leader of the gang, Ojukwu “brought three other men on our way to the victim’s house, it was the three men who jumped out of my taxi to stop the woman’s car before we whisked her away to their hideout, after spending seven days in the kidnappers captivity, her husband paid N20 million ransom and I also collected my charges.”

Nwidee who is the fourth suspect said his own role was to monitor the movement of the woman and give update to the gangs on the movement of the woman before she was abducted. “After the abduction of the woman, I was given N500,000 share by Goodluck, after the ransom was paid by the victim’s husband,” but he denied knowing other members of the syndicate before the operation. “I used my share of the ransom to buy a Toyota Corolla car which had been tracked and taken into custody by the police, I lost everything I worked for, crime doesn’t pay.” Police source hinted that one mini bus, a Toyota Avensis tinted glass car and one Toyota Corolla car had been recovered as exhibits from all the arrested suspects. It was also revealed that the gang leader is also a leader of a cult group called Dem-Bam in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, they have killed and maimed people in the area and he has also been on the wanted list of security agencies in the state for long.

Police reaction

The Police source said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba had earlier directed the flushing out of all kidnappers terrorising all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. He also charged the Police team to always ensure diligent prosecution of all criminals arrested in connection with such violent crimes in the interest of justice and assured citizen of the safety.

