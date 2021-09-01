Metro & Crime

Why I killed security guard who took my job after dismissal, ex staff

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 40 year old man, Mallam Iliyasu Sule for killing a private security guard in Ngurore. The State Police spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said the accused person is currently being investigated before being charged to court.

DSP Nguroje said the accused was said to have hit the security guard of a Service Providers’ Company at Kwanan Waya in Yola South LGA, with stick two times which led to his death on the spot for causing his dismissal from service. Speaking to newsmen at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Headquarters in Yola, the accused person and father of 3, said that he was employed by the company in 2020 and was sacked in July, 2021, due to cases of theft. He confessed that he stole the company’s iron rod and sold it to scavenger at the sum of N5000, saying that the company reported him to police at Namtari in Yola South who subsequently investigated the matter and recovered the iron rod.

