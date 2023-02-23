Why I Left Akeredolu’s Government, Former Deputy Reveals

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Alfred Agboola Ajayi has said that the reason he left Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government was because of the diversion of funds meant for the development of the oil-producing areas of the state.

Ajayi who is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Ondo South Senatorial District in Saturday’s election said he had irreconcilable differences with his former boss because of the way the oil revenue fund was mismanaged by the government.

Speaking during a town hall meeting held at Udun-Igo in the Ilaje local government area of the state in continuation of the Ward rallies and campaigns to canvass for votes disclosed that on the assumption of office in February 2017, he vowed to be prudent with oil revenue accruing to the state and started to lobby and mount pressure on the administration to ensure that oil resources were deployed and applied to the development of the oil producing communities in llaje and Ese -Odo LGs, particularly the implementation of life-changing projects for the people of oil producing communities.

However, Ajayi said Governor Akeredolu who has the final approval and decision continued to divert the 13 per cent oil derivation for other purposes.

He said, ” From my first day in office, I started mounting pressure on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to partner with the Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission ( OSOPADEC) to construct the Araromi-Obu/Akodo-Ibeju – Lekki, Lagos.

“The construction was flagged off. I remembered the Managing Director of NDDC remarked that he hoped that I would now allow him to sleep.

“I called some Ilaje leaders – including the Chairman of OSOPADEC and I told them that we must apply the oil derivation fund to this area as Dr Olusegun Agagu did but you all know I was not the governor.

“So, I believe if I am in one position and you are oppressing and marginalizing my people, instead of me keeping quiet and pretending as if all is well, I would rather leave. Because I know I can always come back and meet the people.

“Now, you know why I left Akeredolu. He was cunning and crafty diverting OSOPADEC funds. Well! I had to leave and I thank God that I have been vindicated today.

“Almost two years now since I left, the Governor has not been able to account for all the 13 percent oil derivation received so far. Sadly, he cannot also point to one project that he has executed in Ilaje or Ese-Odo. Where’s our oil money?

Earlier, the Member of the House of Representatives, representing Ilaje Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Kolade Akinjo lamented the lack of potable water in many communities of the state despite the humongous loan the Governor took from the international agencies to provide water.

Akinjo said that he was reliably informed that Governor Akeredolu took hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for the provisions of water fit to

drink.

“He wondered why the people still have to travel miles before they could access water to drink.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...