Why I left Akeredolu’s govt, by former deputy

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s former deputy, Alfred Agboola Ajayi has said he left the government because of the alleged diversion of funds meant for the development of the oil-producing areas.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for tomorrow’s Ondo South senatorial poll said he had irreconcilable differences with his former boss because of the way the oil revenue was allegedly mismanaged by the government.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Udun-Igo in the Ilaje Local Government Area, he promised to be prudent with oil revenue accruing to the state if elected. Ajayi claimed that the state has continued to divert the 13 per cent oil derivation for other purposes.

He said: “From my first day in office, I started mounting pressure on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to partner with the Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC) to construct the Araromi-Obu/Akodo-Ibeju – Lekki, Lagos.

As a matter of fact, the construction was flagged off. I remembered the Managing Director of NDDC remarked that he hoped that I would now allow him to sleep. “I called some Ilaje leaders, including the Chairman of OSOPADEC and I told them that we must apply the oil derivation fund to this area as Dr Olusegun Agagu did but you all know I was not the governor.

“So, I believe if I am in one position and you are oppressing and marginalising my people, instead of me keeping quiet and pretending as if all is well, I would rather leave. Because I know I can always come back and meet the people

