Why I left Leicester for another club – Calvin Bassey

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, has explained reasons why he decided to leave his childhood club, Leicester City, for greener pastures. The player, who left Leicester for Rangers and later Ajax, said he decided to leave because he was not given a chance to showcase his talent with the senior team.

One of Leicester City’s brightest youngsters in the U-23s, Bassey was on the brink of making his breakthrough with the senior team at Vicarage Road when an opportunity to join Rangers presented itself in 2020. Despite manager Brendan Rodgers’ pleas for Bassey to stay back with the Foxes, the young full-back moved to the Ibrox under the guidance of former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Bassey became a key figure for Rangers with the arrival of Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, showing his versatility as a wing-back, fullback, and centre-back.

