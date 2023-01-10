Sports

Why I left Leicester for another club – Calvin Bassey

Posted on Author Bright Eze Comment(0)

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, has explained reasons why he decided to leave his childhood club, Leicester City, for greener pastures. The player, who left Leicester for Rangers and later Ajax, said he decided to leave because he was not given a chance to showcase his talent with the senior team.

One of Leicester City’s brightest youngsters in the U-23s, Bassey was on the brink of making his breakthrough with the senior team at Vicarage Road when an opportunity to join Rangers presented itself in 2020. Despite manager Brendan Rodgers’ pleas for Bassey to stay back with the Foxes, the young full-back moved to the Ibrox under the guidance of former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Bassey became a key figure for Rangers with the arrival of Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, showing his versatility as a wing-back, fullback, and centre-back.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: 10-man Porto shock Juve to advance in thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Haaland fires Dortmund into quarter-finals Sergio Oliveira’s 113th-minute free-kick shocked Juventus to send Porto through in a stunning Champions League round of 16 tie despite a 3-2 second-leg win for the Italian side. Oliveira’s long-range free-kick deep into the second half of extra time went through the legs of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus […]
Sports

EPL: Lampard mystified as VAR denies Everton late penalty in City loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton manager Frank Lampard claimed even his three-year-old daughter could see that his side should have been awarded a penalty late on in a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. Minutes after Phil Foden had given the league leaders an 82nd-minute lead at Goodison Park, Everton were convinced City […]
Sports

Man United desperate to land Ndidi in January

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Manchester United have identified Super Eagles midfielder as the instant solution to their midfield worries and are pushing to price him away from Leicester City when the January transfer opens in January. The midfielder was linked with a number of clubs including the Red devils at the summer but the Foxes were able to hold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica