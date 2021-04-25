Why I left oil company job for my cooking passion –Winifred Emmanuel

Winifred Emmanuel is a food content creator, food consultant, and recipe consultant who started her Zeelicious Foods on YouTube in 2017. Last year, she was among the 132 YouTube creators listed for YouTube Black Voices creators funds around the world and since then, the young culinary expert has been the toast of top brands. Winnie’s culinary skill have not only kept her fans and followers wanting more, her cooking skills have also attracted several suitors on her channel on a daily basis. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, Winifred shares her success story that started on YouTube after she quit a well paid oil company job for her cooking passion

Tell us a little about yourself…

My name is Winifred Emmanuel. I am from Anambra State. I studied Economics at the University of Lagos. I graduated in 2014 and did my Youth service and got a 9 to 5 job at an oil company at the time. I later quit the job and started my own YouTube channel full time.

There are many who would die for an oil company job opportunity, and you were courageous to leave. Why did you quit? Many would have kept the YouTube channel as a ‘side hustle’ like many Nigerians say?

I have a strong passion for cooking. I love to cook so much. I wasn’t really excited working in an oil company. The passion I had for cooking was screaming louder than the oil company job.

So at some point, I had to choose between my satisfaction and fulfilment, happiness and the money that I was being paid at the 9 to 5 job. After thinking about it, I had to choose what made me happy, even though I didn’t know where it was going to lead me or how far it was going to take me. I didn’t know what I was doing at the beginning. I just jumped on it and that is how I started my culinary career.

Many would think it is crazy to leave an oil company job for passion. Did your friends or family think your move was absurd at the time you quit?

Everyone around me thought I was crazy to quit the job. Because at that time, Nigeria’s economy was witnessing its worse recession. But I just had to do what I want. I believed that I had something deep down inside me that needed to come out.

It is often said that many are not happy with the jobs they are presently doing. Back when you had the 9 to 5 job, were you frustrated with the job routine or with the strict bosses or the strict rules that gave you an easy passage to leave?

Funny enough, the job was a really nice job. I had great colleagues. I am someone that like to do things perfectly. I am excellent worker. I am someone that likes to get my job done well. But one thing I didn’t like was that I noticed that my mind was always drifting away from the task that I was given. I could drift away, seeing myself cooking in the kitchen or coming up with a recipe or combining spices.

These driftings will make me mess up the task given to me by my boss. And this makes me look incompetent. And I know I am not an incompetent person, I was not just paying attention. I didn’t find it frustrating working there. I was not just giving the job my all.

Was there a breaking point that made you finally say, you cannot just continue to make everyone see you as incompetent?

The day I made up my mind to quit, something similar had happened and I got a big query from my boss. I just told myself that I cannot keep letting people think that I am incompetent. I found out that if you don’t like what you are doing, you don’t give it your 100%. Instead of always feeling sad because I could not deliver on the job, I would rather quit and start up something I know I was excellent at doing. Something I know I would shine at. I handed in my resignation letter and that was the beginning of the rest of my life

Last year, your Zeelicious Food channel on YouTube was selected for the YouTube Black voices creators funds. Tell us about that…

The YouTube Black Voices Creators Funds was an initiative by YouTube to get about 132 YouTube creators around the world to support our work. They selected us based on our creative content and decided to support our talent to grow better. They also wanted to showcase and shine more light on African Continent and creators in Africa. The fund support came with a good sum of money with other benefits like a three weeks intensive trainings on how to get better in our crafts. They thought us money management, how to build a business, how to build a brand. The class was quite intensive and I learned a lot of things. The training came in at the right time because YouTube is a platform that has given me a lot of opportunities.

When I first started, I wanted to do things big. I wanted to have a cooking show on television but it was costing an arm and leg. No television station wanted to help, so I decided to go to YouTube. I signed up and started filming my content and uploading it there. Before I knew it, people started paying attention.

I started getting a lot of views. I started getting a lot of subscribers. In less than six months, I got over 50,000 subscribers, which has never happened before. I became a brand ambassador to a couple of brands. I worked with brands like blue and, Mamador, power oil, Malta Guinness and many others.

YouTube exposed me to a whole lot of things. Now I am being contacted by the same television stations that I contacted before that didn’t give me a chance. They are asking me to bring my content on their platform. There are other opportunities like I am working on my very first cook book. I also started a catering service that is called Lush treat by Zeelicious Foods. All these are kicking in because of the success of my YouTube channel.

I have a huge subscriber base and huge follower base on YouTube and Instagram. I have over 400,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Young people are out for any platform that can make them rich and famous. if its music that is making people rich, every young boy or girl want to be a musician, now YouTube is the new band wagon, tell us, or tell the young people out there if it is that easy to make it big signing up on YouTube channel.

What I will say to young people like me is that, when you want to start something on YouTube, don’t focus your mind on money. If you start up thinking you will make money in the first day, you will get frustrated and quit before the end of a month because it is not that easy to grow on a platform like YouTube. Focus more on giving value.

If you have something of value to give, whether through education or entertainment, YouTube is a place you would grow if you have value to offer people.

My channel for example, I teach people how to cook varieties of dishes. I also teach how to expand their recipes. I help people understand that with the ingredients and recipes we have in Nigeria, there are so many other recipes you can create. There are a thousand and one way to make jollof rice but people are just stock on one way.

There are so many ways you can make jollof beans. There is something called oil less beans porridge. There is oil less vegetable soup. There are also tips on how to prep your meals so that cooking would not be as tedious as people see it. I help people to demystify the whole concept that cooking is hard.

I have been able to prove to people that cooking is not a daunting task. Cooking is as easy as anything else. There are some tips and tricks that would help you achieve easy and successful cooking.

These are some of the reasons I grew fast. I teach things like how to organise your cooking, how to store your ingredients, how to store your spices. You can prep your ingredients before starting the main cooking. It will save you a lot of energy when you start cooking and it will save you from confusion.

Men generally love food and Nigerian men especially love girls that can cook. How many suitors have approached you because of your channel?

This is very funny. I cannot stop laughing because it is my reality. I get a lot of love proposal on my DM on social media everyday. It has been crazy, I must tell you. I am presently Ina relationship and I just had to start wearing a ring to show some of those suitors that I am taken because it was just becoming too much.

So far no regrets dumping the job?

No regrets at all. It has been my second best decision after giving my life to Christ. I now advise people that if they have the opportunity to quit their job and focus on what makes them happy, do it. But people are scared of the unknown.

When you discover your true calling, God has a way of helping your stars align itself. People make the mistake of thinking you need huge amount of money to start, I started with zero naira. If I had not taken the decision when I did, I would not be where I am now.

Like this: Like Loading...