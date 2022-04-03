Why I lost my cool shooting The Real Housewives of Lagos –Laura Ikeji-Kanu

Social media influencer and fashion entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji-Kanu is one of the elegant ladies featured in The Real Housewives of Lagos that will premiere on Showmax from 8 April 2022.

The author, mother of two that is married to former Super Eagles star Christopher Kanu recently spoke with a few media personalities about her experiences being part of the show.

Just as many know Laura Ikeji-Kanu as an influencer that spreads laughter and joy on her social media handle, she admitted that there is another side of the ever positive energy she portrays on social space. Speaking about being featured in one of the most anticipated television shows on showmax, the ever vivacious social media influencer explained that she was very excited.

Though she thought the being in the show would be a walk in the park but she later got into the flow as best Ashe could.

“I was very excited. I thought it would be effortless, but it’s not easy having people come and see your space, mainly because I’m private. I don’t allow many people in my space. I’ve done that now, and they know what I’ve been hiding for years. People don’t know that I have my other side. I’m always laughing and playing, but I have another side. This show has brought me out, so I want to apologise in advance.”

Describing what Real Housewife of Lagos means to her, she said that being rich is part of it but also the flip side is having to hang out with people you don’t really like. “I see the glam.

You have to be rich and probably famous in your circle. You have to be very patient because you’re going to hang out with people you don’t like. People get to see what you don’t want them to see. You also have to own something, a business or something.

Deal with people that you don’t deal with on a regular day. Hang out with people you don’t necessarily like and who don’t like you, and you lose your privacy,” she said.

Aside having all the fun while shooting RHOLagos, Laura also said there are hard parts about being in front of the cameras. Some of the hard parts she shared were, “Having people know the other side of me is something I never wanted anybody to see. I lost my cool a few times, and I’m going to lose my cool somewhere, and it’s not something I enjoy. I just want people to know me for what I do, sharing happiness, beauty, laughter, joy.”

Speaking about her personality, the debut actress has a few things to say about how forward she can be. “I think I’m the only person that said to someone, “I don’t really like you, and I know you don’t like me”, and I said it in front of them. They are still going to hear about all this stuff eventually.

So I don’t like to talk behind people’s backs. I love to say things in front of them. So, yeah, I’ve said some things a few times. I’ve told them, “I really don’t send you.”

