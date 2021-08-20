Arts & Entertainments

Why I love giving back to less privileged ones – Don VS

Fast rising music star, Uyinmwen Omosigho, popularly known as ‘Don VS’ has said the need to empower the youths particularly those from a disadvantaged background is responsible for his philanthropic work, which has seen him affected many lives positively in the past few years.

The handsome, light-skinned musical icon stated this recently at a media parley with entertainment editors in Lagos.

According to him, young ones remain the future of the country and even though most of them come from rural areas with limited exposure to opportunities in the city, they deserve to be supported at all times.

Don VS said: “I went through a lot in life trying to find my voice. I faced obstacles that could have frustrated the mind not bold enough to persevere but I was not moved. I faced the challenges and today, the pain is history. This is why I am reaching out to the young ones, advising them to stay true to their dreams.

“There are instances where I have to assist in paying their school fees as well as providing them with seed capital to pursue the business of their choice.”

Recalling his formative years in the ancient city of Benin City, Edo State, Don VS, added that his Upper Sakponba settlement was not an easy place to live in “due to the hardship and lack of so many facilities. I thought it wise to give back to my root where it all began.”

According to him, things weren’t easy from the get-go because “my family had nothing and there was no one to sponsor my music. Music was the only thing I wished for and needed funds to get my sound heard. Now, the story has become a reality and I’m happy giving back to the leaders of tomorrow, the kids who are the future.”

In a recent interview, the Edo State-born ‘Single Mother Crooner’ said persistence and resilience are the traits needed to thrive in show business, especially in Nigeria, even as he called on young ones to always have faith that someday, things would go their favour.

“Never give up in life, pursue your dreams no matter the situation and environment. Your resilience and persistence will take you to the top, not just your talent.

“Keep pushing and you will achieve your dreams, if you don’t give up. Resilience and persistence are the traits needed to succeed as an entertainer irrespective of the level of talent or giftedness,” Don VS ounselled.

Don VS narrated how he journeyed into the world of music this way: “I started my music career back then in Nigeria in 2004 and Benin City was my starting point. I was on a TV show called Beat and Laugh at EBS, Edo Broadcasting Service.”

Asked who he would like to work with in the days ahead, Don VS said:  “Who knows what a collaboration with the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido will do to Don VS career in the few years ahead? I will love to collaborate with these artistes.”

