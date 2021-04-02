Arts & Entertainments

Why I love marrying younger women, by Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko

Popular Nigerian politician and Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has explained why he has more than one wife and prefers to marry young women. In an interview with BBC Igbo, the billionaire explained the reason behind his choice of polygamy. According to him, the average northerner has at least two wives and they are helping society by preventing these women from being promiscuous.

His words: “The average Northerner marrying two, three, four women, they are helping the society because it is the economic downturn that has affected so many women who you see doing prostitution and all that. But the fallacy of it all is that Christianity does not allow that in the South and yet, the average Southern man has 10 girlfriends.” He also said the polygamist nature of northerners has helped to increase their population in the country and made them the majority. Nwoko also complained about how enlightenment has encouraged monogamy even though it is not our culture. “I love my culture as I know it, not as they are trying to dilute it.

Igbo culture is wonderful and should be promoted the way it has always been. But even looking at that, look at your population in Nigeria and what I will call economy of marriage, as an Igbo man with one wife, four children, a Northerner has four wives with five children each, in the next 10 years, 20 years, imagine the population of the Northerner,” Nwoko said. Just recently, Ned Nwoko was reported to have bought his Moroccan wife, Laila, a Range Rover for her 30th birthday.

Arts & Entertainments

‘Slay Queen’ buried in a penis-shaped coffin

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A photo of a funeral is trending on social media after a deceased ‘Slay Queen’ was committed to mother earth in a coffin molded in the shape of a penis. The photo was first shared by a popular Ghanaian blog, Ghana Viral News before it went viral, making speculations rife that the funeral might have […]
Arts & Entertainments

No regret quitting banking for beauty industry – Juba

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Entrepreneur, Oluwakemi Juba, is the brain behind hair extension company, Kojhairways and she said she has no regret whatsoever quitting banking job for the make-up industry. Juba founded the business in 2015 after experimenting with other businesses. Due to her love for beauty, she decided to focus on the hair business. “So many things inspired […]
Arts & Entertainments

BEYOND BORDERS: The cinematic bond between Nigeria and Ghana

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Beyond our often contentious claim on who has the best jollof rice, Nigerians and Ghanaians also connect on the cinema they enjoy. This connection is however laced with a little element of professional jealousy over time. Most Nigerians who grew up in the later part of the last decade would remember being treated to films […]

