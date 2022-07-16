Why I made Money Miss Road –Joy Odiete

Joy Odiete, chief executive officer of Blue Pictures Entertainment and producer of the highly anticipated action comedy film, Money Miss Road, scheduled for global theatrical release on July 22, has explained the reason behind assembling the hugely talented cast and crew members who worked tirelessly to bring the film to reality.

During a chat, Odiete, who is Nigeria’s only female leading global film distribution company, explained that the film was conceived to explore a rare genre that is lacking in the Nigerian cinema ecosystem. She says: “Yes, Money Miss Road is out in cinemas on the 22nd of July. It is an action comedy film; a combination rarely seen in Nigerian cinemas as seen from the trajectory and history o f the box office.’’

Directed by award-winning Obi Emelonye, the brain behind blockbusters like Last Flight To Abuja, and Mirror Boy, the film features stellar cast that include Charly Boy, comedy skit-maker, Josh Alfred (Josh2funny), Jide Kene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), Melvin Oduah, Oma Iyasara and Anthony Monjaro. Money Miss Road’ highlights the struggles, dreams and drive of downtown existence, reflecting on the lives of two friends, Josiah (Josh2funny) and Joseph ( Jide Achufusi), whose chance encounter with Diokpa (Charly Boy), a ruthless criminal kingpin would set up for a life of luxury as well as misery.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...