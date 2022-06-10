Why I made my butt bigger – Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed the reason she had plastic surgery. Not too long ago, radio star took to her Instagram page to flaunt her massive buttocks to the delight of her admirers. She revealed that her decision had nothing to do with the opposite sex, but all to do with how she looks in clothes. Sharing a sultry image on her Twitter handle, the TV host said, “When I hear that “she went under the knife to impress men” comment, sorry to disappoint you boo, I love how I look in clothes. Boys can wait.” But, Toke Makinwa left many comparing her with American reality star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian with her new look.

The OAP cum actress took to her Instagram page to show off her new banging body while spotting a black body hug jumpsuit. Toke Makinwa channelled her inner Kim Kardashian, as her fans were quick to spot her similarity in features to the powerful reality star. Fans took to her comment section to question her new figure.

Her posts degenerated mixed reactions as some hailed her for serving body goals inspiration while others bashed her for altering her shape. Celebrities like Ebuka Uchendu, Bisola Aiyeola, Idia Aisien, Dorathy Bachor, Khloe Abiri and many more commented on the photos. Taking to Toke Makinwa’s Instagram page, Caroline Danjuma joined others to gush over her beauty. Caro l ine vowed to leave I n – stagram with the rate at which Toke has been tensioning fans with her new body. “I am leaving Instagram”. Toke Makinwa revealed that she began the process of saying goodbye to a huge part of her life for 12 years.

