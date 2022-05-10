News

Why I may drop my Nigerian name ― US based model, Joseph Water

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Why I may drop my Nigerian name ― US based model, Joseph Water

Nigerian-born but US based fashion model, Babalola Otitoju Joseph have stated that if someone wants to survive living abroad, there are adjustments to do to fit into the foreign culture.

Joseph Water who has featured on the runway of the New York Fashion Week and graced the covers of glamour magazines such as Krave and Slay, further explained the adjustments he made socially and otherwise, to fit into the American society.

“I had to make myself indulge in friendly small talks. I realized that small talk with strangers in America was a perfectly normal thing to do, and pushing myself out of my comfort zone to strike up random conversations with someone on the train or downtown has been a great social practice that has adjusted me to the American culture.”

He added: “I’ve also had to be explorative: American people love to find new things and explore, maybe checking out what locals in my area do and go do them myself. The idea of American football seemed strange to me at first, but over time I’ve seen the beauty of the game.”

Babalola Otitoju Joseph who is famously known as Joseph Water also explained why he is keen to adopt a new name.

According to him, he changed his social media name from Joseph Walter to Joseph Water because someone already has the former name.

“The reason I changed my social media name from Joseph Walters to Joseph Water, was that I discovered that someone else has that name with huge followers. And changing it would exponentially increase my chances of being verified as my new name doesn’t have any other user.”

Speaking further, Joseph Water hinted that he is likely to legally change and forego his Nigerian name. “People here in America find it difficult to pronounce and spell my name correctly, and that informed my decision to change my name. Moreso, Joseph Walters (now Water) has represented my brand for six years now,” he stated.

The model who left Nigeria at the age of 20 to pursue his modelling career in America, expressed nostalgia for his country of birth. “I miss the Nigerian culture, the cuisine especially and the inter-tribal relations,” he mused.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

…Leaders, youths are guilty – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

… says schools remain closed In Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the country as the reflection of a deep-rooted anger harboured by not properly engaged youths.   According to Akeredolu, leadership of the country across board, including the agitating youths were all guilty of […]
News

Kano revenue agency sacks 308 workers, 60 consultants

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) yesterday sacked 308 temporary workers of the agency due to the fall in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state. The IGR fell from N2 billion monthly to only N500 million in the state due to the effect of the pandemic. “Kano is now generating between N500 to N600 […]
News

IGP to Amnesty Int’l: We lost 22 police personnel to extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…205 stations, other critical infrastructure damaged …insists operatives didn’t deploy excessive force The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said at least 22 police personnel lost their lives during the nationwide protests against the excesses of the now-disbanded Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). He also said a total of 205 police stations, including other […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica