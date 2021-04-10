Why I organised abductions of three bank managers –Driver

A former driver with one of the nation’s money leaders, Mr. Owes Okpaka, arrested for organising the abductions of three managers of the bank, has revealed the reason for his action. Okpaka explained that the years he worked as a driver with the bank made him know that bank managers were rich and good candidates for abduction for ransom.

His theory was validated when he and his hastily recruited gang members abducted the three bank managers and scooped a whopping N50 million ransom. The ransom was paid in foreign currencies in three stashes on three different occasions. The bank managers have been identified as Daniel Imani, Mrs. Isioma and Mrs. Zowa. Okpaka, a graduate of Oghara Polytechnic, Delta State, said: “I used to work with bank, Ogonu branch as a driver, but I resigned in January 2021. IRT Operatives arrested me because I masterminded the kidnap of the three managers working in my former place of work. ‘‘My gang members are; Victor, Kevwe and others.

I was the person that brought the three kidnapping jobs involving the three bank managers. The first person we kidnapped was Daniel. I monitored his movements and gave his location to my gang members. Daniel was the bank manager of Urhobo College branch in Warri. We kidnapped him in October 2020.” Mrs. Zowa was the manager of the Ogonu Warri branch, while their third victim, Mrs. Isioma was the manager of the Effurun branch.

The gang was smashed by Operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, (IRT), Delta State branch. Okpaka was arrested along with Lawrence Kevwe Egagah, Victor Dominic Ovo, Usobotie Sylvester and Alex Okoun. Following Imani’s complaint, IRT commenced investigation and discovered that Okpaka masterminded the kidnappings. Okpaka scooped N15 Million as his share in the three operations. Okpaka recalled that Daniel was in their custody for a week before ransom was paid for his release. Another suspect, Ovo, said: “I was arrested in my house at Oghara. At first I didn’t know why I was arrested until I got to the police station. We were five in numbers that usually go on the kidnapping operations. We have one pump action rifle loaded with live car- tridges and an AK47 rifle loaded with one magazine containing 10 -15 five-ammunition.

‘‘I used my share of the money to offset my debts. Aside from kidnappings, I’ve also been involved in armed robberies within Ondo State and other South-West states. It was Kevwe and Monday, now late, that usually organised the robbery operations. Most of our targets are car owners and we usually go for operations with guns and cutlass. I have gone for several robberies and at the time I was arrested, some live ammunition was recovered in my house. The ammunition belongs to me and I use it for my job.” Kevwe, on his part, said that when police came to arrest him, he had tried to escape, but was shot on his leg. He was arrested last month in his house at Agbaro area of Delta State. Sylvester denied taking part in the kidnappings, but confessed to have assisted the gang in procuring the rifles. He also admitted to have collected N80, 000 from a member of the gang. He said: “I was arrested after the police arrested Kevwe. Kevwe mentioned that I was the person that provided the guns for the gang.”

Like this: Like Loading...