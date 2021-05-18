Metro & Crime

Why I packed hair from barber’s shop –Suspected ritualist

A suspected ritualist, Mrs. Funmilayo Kayode (48), has told the police in Ondo State that she packed hair at a barber’s shop on the instructions of an herbalist.

 

Kayode said the herbalist, Michael Omolayo, told her that human hair would be the solution to the spiritual problems afflicting her son.

 

The suspect was handed over to the law enforcement agents at the weekend for allegedly picking human hair from a barber’s shop in Akure.

 

After she was arrested, the people who arrested her went to search the herbalist’s house. According to sources, some  fetish objects were found in his house which prompted the head of the community, Chief James Abiodun, to order his arrest.

 

He was taken to the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, along with the fetish materials. It was learnt that the woman, who had handed over the human hair to the suspected herbalist, confessed at the Deji’s palace.

 

The suspect and the herbalist narrowly escaped being lynched by residents of Oke-Emesho in Akure, the Ondo State capital, after being caught packing human hair from a barber’s in the area for ritual purposes.

 

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the monarch, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the Deji, Oba Aladetoyinbo, handed  them over to the police. Adeyeye confirmed that fetish objects were recovered from the septuagenarian herbalist’s house.

 

However, the woman confessed that her herbalist, Omolayo, told her to collect the hair as part of the materials needed for a concoction for the treatment of her son who was afflicted with a sickness.

 

She said: “My son has been sick for over eight years. I have been going from one native doctor to another until I was introduced to this herbalist in Akure. He asked me to get human hair to make charms for my son.

 

“I had to go to the barber’s shop to get the volume of hair required for the concoction. “As I was gathering the hair, people around became suspicious and attacked me.”

