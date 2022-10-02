Why I push boundaries in Fashion –Noble Igwe

Noble Igwe is one of the very few fashion influencers, who have pushed boundaries in men’s style when it comes to colours. He is mostly known as a Nigerian blogger, celebrity stylist and fashion entrepreneur. His popularity in the entertainment circle often makes people forget that Igwe started as a Public Relations and Marketing executive before he harnessed his inner creativity in diverse entertainment aspects. From being a diehard fashionista to a fashion influencer on social media, to styling clients and celebrities, who love his look, now, Igwe has a unique skill in video production for top notch events around Nigeria. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about his different brands, why he is proud of the city of Aba and why he only wants to be known as a man with multiple talents

You are one of the style influencers on social media that people love his sense of style. We have seen you unveil a few style blogs, 360Nobs, Style By Nobs and we have also seen Hashtag AbaMade. What are all these about and what level are you taking these fashion creativity to?

I’m an Igbo boy, who grew up in Aba, in Abia State and moved to Lagos in 2005. And I tried as much as possible to make ends meet. I knew I live in a city, a country where, you have to constantly re-invent yourself to meet with the changing times. You have to open different avenues from your hobbies, to earn an income and also to use it to give back to the society.

What I have done is to use different mediums, whether it is 360Nobs group, 360nobs. com or StyleVitae, TribesByNobes, ShotBynobs or StyleByNobs, AbaMade, everything that I do borders on creativity. It is being able to channel all the creative side of me into everything that is possible into these medium.

By doing these, I create a legacy. I create everything I am able to think about and bring to life. Those medium I set up are sort of related. So, I can create an outfit, use it to style someone through StyleBynobs, photograph it with my ShotBynobs.

I could sell it in Aba, which is where I grew up, which is why I have the #AbaMade. I could advice companies on their businesses, on how to sell their brand and make their products move faster. These are the things that come naturally to me and what I have been trying to push out all these while.

The City of Aba has been underestimated in many ways in Nigeria. Someone once said that, like it or not, Aba is the fabrics headquarters in Nigeria. What do you think the country is missing out by not tapping into what Aba fabric entrepreneurs or Aba people are doing?

For some of us who grew up in Aba, you will agree that Aba has been at the forefront of fabrics making, textile industries for ages. For a country like Nigeria to move forward, we need to support people who create things. People from Abia State have been into importation and exportation of fabrics for the longest time.

Also, people who are on the side of the country, like Lagos, who design things with these fabrics can actually be encouraged to get their fabrics from Aba.

This way, they also encourage those creative entrepreneurs, who have found their feet in Aba. Many people don’t know that some companies here in Lagos, mass produce their products, especially clothes in Aba. They sort of do a prototype and send it to tailors in Aba to make different sizes of the same products.

If you pay close attention, you will realise that industries in Aba city, have been giving a lot to the Nigerian fashion industry but they may not be getting the recognition that they deserve.

The only person that I know that has done something with Aba is Nigeria’s popular writer, Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, when she brought shoemakers from Aba to come and showcase at her event. I kind of think that, that was a big deal and that was awesome coming from her.

Let’s talk about that your vision behind proudly stamping AbaMade on some of you t-shirts. It is something many people, including people in Aba who make fantastic clothes are not even proud of doing. Why did you start it?

We are coming from a time where a lot of people manufacture things in Aba, Abia State and change the tag to ‘Made in China’, while in the actual sense, those things were made in Aba.

I feel that if we aspire to put the place a product has been made, we will now aspire to make the best of that product. If a product says ‘Made in Aba’ and you are selling it, it means you have to make sure that it gets to the standard that it needs to have.

When you put the actual place things are made, the name and the standard on the product, it makes you conscious of the feedback. How the urban people think about things that are made in that area or city. You become conscious of how people will receive that product. It makes you conscious of how what people will think about a product made from that particular region. As for me, it’s not just about the t-shirt. As a human being, I was AbaMade. I was born and I grew up in Aba. So, whatever people get from me, was all made in Aba. The hashtag #AbaMade is basically that I am an Aba Made.

You have helped change a lot of perception in fashion. In the past, men hardly were shorts for red carpet events but have been daring in pioneering certain looks. Do you give what you wear to events a deep thought or you are just spontaneous?

I have always said that fashion should be personal. You have to dress the way you feel most comfortable in, and the way you feel you can pull off certain outfits. I love fashion but I have my limits. I have seen some kinds of fashion that are not necessarily me. I can wear shorts.

There is a new generation of men that carry purses but that is not my style. Not that I have anything against those men that carry purses but that is just not my style. There are also men who paint their nails black.

That is also not me. Not that I am against people that do such but that is just not me. I have things in fashion that I want to push the boundaries. I also think people should wear colours, regardless of gender. I do not believe pink is for women alone, and blue is for men.

I think people should wear colours that help with their skin. If everybody does that, then, we will have people who are more confident in themselves. I don’t think twice before wearing something.

When I pair clothes, two things will occur to you. First, is that, you will say ‘Oh this is really nice’, the second is, you will ask yourself ‘if you can really wear it?

The rave for bushy beard is still there. Is there a manly aura attached to any man that grows his beard or is it just style?

I have always had beard way before it became popular. I don’t think there is anything manly attached to it. I just feel if you are okay with facial hair, you should wear it with pride. I am very hairy. I have hair all over my back and I can’t keep shaving all the time. You have to do what works for you. I also have this belief that anyone that can keep a clean beard can take care of people. It takes a lot to maintain a clean beard. So, if you see a man who keeps a clean beard and he is nasty to his wife, then the man has a problem. People who keep beards take time to keep it neat, make sure it’s nurtured and well moisturised. If you can do that, then you should be able to take care of people around you.

There is nothing really manly about it. It’s just like people who like keeping hair under their arm, and it works for them, but that is not my style. I am used to shaving that part.

In future, are you planning to have like a fashion brand?

I have a fashion brand already called TribesByNobes. But do I want to be known as a designer? No! I just want to be known as a guy who makes clothes for people who can afford my kind of fashion, who like the kind of things I love. I don’t want to be designer. I am just a guy who has ideas and that is what I want to continue doing.

The TribesByNobes, is it mostly online?

What I do is Bespoke? I don’t sell ready-to-wear. When people call that they want something, we measure them and make what they want.

You don’t want to be known as a designer? What do you want to be known as?

I just want to be known as Noble Igwe, who do multiple things.

You started your career as a Public Relations and marketing expert before resigning and starting up your journey into becoming an entrepreneur. Now, you have Vlog in style, StyleByNobs. Now you shoot videos of events, style people and many others.

Are there other careers you wish you would have done better in?

The career many people believe I could have done better in is law but I never tried at becoming a lawyer. My parents thought that I could have been a good lawyer.

Would you love to go back to school to see if you can thrive at law?

No, I have done school. I am looking for money, except there is a school that will give me money. Then, I will be there.

You are a writer too. Have thought about writing a book?

I might write a book but there is a problem. The problem with when you are chasing money is that you don’t know when to put a stop. I feel that taking out time to write a book will put a stop to me making money and I don’t want to stop making money.

