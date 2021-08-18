Metro & Crime

Why I raped my victim –suspect

We didn’t know there was CCTV –robbery kingpin

A suspected rapist, Stephen John has told men of the Ondo State Police Command that he decided to rape his victim, Miss Fatima Yahaya because of incessant extortion by the victim. John who was paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami claimed that Fatima was his girlfriend and had been collecting money from him on frivolous excuses. He said Fatima was collecting money from him, but would not allow him to sleep with her. According to him, he decided to have his way forcefully, saying that he raped her in the palmoil mill located at Ore in Odigbo Local Government area of the state. Mrs. Oluwakemi Isaac, had reported to the police the raping of her daughter in the bush in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.

Isaac explained that she sent her daughter, Fatima on an errand and was allegedly waylaid by Stephen who dragged her into a nearby bush and subsequently raped her around 7 a.m. Stephen, who confirmed having carnal knowledge of the girl said he would not have raped her if she had not been collecting money from him.

In a related development, the leader of a four-man gang who robbed PoS, operator, filling stations and killed security guards, in Akure, the state capital, Mr. Banji Adu, said he did not know there was a CCTV camera where he stole N150,000. Adu narrated how he and his gang members killed late Adetutu, an operator of a Point of Sales center in the state capital. According to him, “When my gang members and I got to the PoS shop of late Miss Adetutu, she refused to give us money on time and I put the trigger on her and I killed her and we made away with her money. “We went round to other places like Obioma restaurant and robbed her of N150,000, and we also proceeded to Rano Filling Station and robbed them of their money.”

On how they were nabbed, the suspect said they were arrested through CCTV Camera that was placed in one of the places they had robbed. His words “We never knew there was camera installed. As we left the place, we got to a PoS operative who did not give us money on time. I was the one that pulled the trigger on her and collected the cash on her.”

