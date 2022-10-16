News

Why I recently visited Obasanjo, Abdulsalami — Professor Imumolen, Accord presidential candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Why I recently visited Obasanjo, Abdulsalami — Professor Imumolen, Accord presidential candidate

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has defended his recent visits to former Nigerian leaders, Gen Abdulsalami Abubukar (rtd) and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, insisting they were necessary exercises needed to upgrade his repertoire of knowledge concerning governance, particularly as it relates to Nigeria.

The renowned academic believes that fraternisising with the country’s former rulers has proved beneficial despite how critical it has been viewed in some quarters.

While countering suggestions that the visits lacked real political relevance, Professor Imumolen said it was necessary for young, aspiring leaders like him to not only consult with these past leaders of the country, but draw from their deep well of experience in governance over the years.

“Some people have said that my recent visits to both Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Gen Abdulsalami Abubukar (rtd) was pointless, while others have even insinuated that it was a charade,” Professor Imumolen said during a recent interview.

“But I want to say that the visits were neither pointless nor a charade as they have said. As a matter of fact, they were necessary. A young, aspiring leaders like me who wants to govern a country as multi-cutural, and as complex as Nigeria can’t to do without learning from these sages who had the opportunity to pilot the affairs of this country in the past.

“They may not exactly have covered themselves in glory with the results we all got from their times at the helm, but they still are an institution, a veritable source from which we all can learn from in order to avoid the mistakes they made.

“Besides, since they are not my enemies because of the scorecards they came away with in government, it is perfectly normal for me to go and consult with them, learn governance tips I can put to good use in future.

“The whole idea is to learn enough in order to do better when the chance finally comes for me to step into their shoes in Nigeria’s highest seat of power, ” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Counter-insurgency: 466 terrorists surrender as troops kill 63, arrest 86

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said at least 63 terrorists were killed by troops involved in the counterinsurgency campaign in the North East, with 466 terrorists surrendering. The military also said 86 other non-state actors were arrested during the operation conducted between February 10 and 24. The Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Investors express doubt over 2023 elections

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…as FDI faces huge threat As the country marches towards 2023 general election, the organised business community represented by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has lamented that the worsening insecurity may stall the political process and also negatively impact the economy severely. Describing the situation as worrisome and threatening foreign direct investment […]
News Top Stories

Again, Ortom bursts illegal revenue operators’ gang

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Vows to personally intensify surveillance   Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday again ran into a road block mounted by a gang of illegal revenue collectors at Abinsi, a settlement located at the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.   The governor was on his way to Gboko Local Government Area for a function when […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica