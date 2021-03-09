Why I refused to be a lawyer – Best Okereke

The Chief Executive Officer of Goodey Best Group, Best Nnadozie Okereke is supposed to be moving from one courtroom to the other as a lawyer, rather he is a businessman who has made a good name for himself as an entrepreneur. He was admitted into Anambra State University as a Law undergraduate but Okereke could not fathom the lifestyle of a lawyer, so he dropped out after 3 years and opted for Mass Communications.

Hear him : “In 2011, I got admitted into Anambra State University, Igbariam campus (now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University) to study Law. I did law for 3 years, then switched to Mass Communication. I loved extracurricular so much and Law didn’t give me the time. At that time I had a blog, gistmeansu.com. I printed Campus Talkative, a magazine I distributed to students for free and sustained through adverts. I needed to study a course that would go inline with my passion while accommodating my love for extra curricular activities.”

Immediately after graduating, he ventured into farming. He said it was planting cucumber that made him fall in love with farming because it was very lucrative at the time.

“At that time there was so much profit cultivating cucumber. Along the line I fell in love with it. The experience has been good. Pig farming too is one of the most lucrative livestock farmings. A friend of mine, Mr. Stanley Mmaduagwu talked me into building an interest in farming. It has been worth it,” he said.

Apart from the Goodey Best Farms Limited which was incorporated in 2020. Best Okereke had been in business with his father.

“Goodey Best Multi-Biz Limited belonged to my father. It was established in 2014. I joined him in 2018 in grand style. We moved into renewable energy the same year. Later in 2020 I ventured into farming, forming the Goodey Best Farms Limited. We are into Livestock farming; pig, fish and goat rearing,” he said.

Best Nnadozie Okereke runs Goodey Best group from Ukwulu Anambda State with offices in Anambra and Enugu.

Best Nnadozie Okereke is an Igbo businessman and entrepreneur, from Okigwe local government area of Imo State. He is alumnus of Anambra State University (now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University) Igbariam Campus.

He was born May 19, 1993. He attended the DENGRAM; Dennis Memorial Grammar School, in Onitsha, Anambra state where he did his junior secondary school before moving to Federal Government college in Enugu for senior secondary school.

