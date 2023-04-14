Arts & Entertainments News

Why I Regret Falling Out With Tonto Dikeh – Bobrisky Reveals (Video)

Idris Okuneye, a Popular Nigerian transgender and LGBT personality, popularly known as Bobrisky has opened up on his regrets about his fallout with his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa for her podcast @Tokemoments, Bobrisky who was asked if there’s one person he regrets falling out with said he regrets falling out with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Speaking further, she also admits that he misses the friendship, as she was like a sister to him.

He also made mentioned how the 37-year-old mother of one was there for him before he became famous and never judges him in any way whatsoever.

Recounting how they gradually fallout, the crossdresser stated that he and Tonto are both hot-tempered and impatient, hence why their fallout.

He also said he won’t say their friendship didn’t last, according to him, their friendship actually did last, because it lasted for 5 years.

Bob, however, claimed that he was the calm one in the relationship as he saw Tonto as an elder sister.

He said “I regret falling out with Tonto. I miss her so much because she was like my sister.
“3 months after we fell out, I started missing her. I missed the fact that she is always there for me, she helps me with my dressing and choice of clothes.
“The more reason why I missed that friendship was that she was there for me before I became famous. She doesn’t judge/care and she goes all out for me.

“I and Tonto are two impatient people. I was being the calm one in the friendship because I saw her as my elder sister and she was older than me”

