Why I released the song ‘Osasu’ – Don Vs

For young Nigerians born in the late 90s and beyond, sounds are enough to qualify good music but those given birth to earlier have a different perspective.

For the latter category, songs are messages and sermons by artists to mirror the realities that stare us in the face.

This is the philosophy behind Osasu, a song by a Nigerian singer in the Diaspora who goes by the stage name, ‘Don VS’.

Explaining the inspiration behind the popular song which became an anthem on the lips of many across the world, Uyinmwen Omosigho: said:

“The song came due to the life some of our parents and siblings are living back in Nigeria.

“They believe that things are easy with us in Diaspora, so when you send money to them for investment or development, they lavish the money unnecessarily.”

Don VS’ courage has spoken the truth to a society gradually embracing the idea of wastefulness rather than discipline.

“The evidence of this wastefulness is seen everywhere in the society. From home to school to private and public offices, even to the palace of kings. We are so wasteful as a country,” he said.

While it is true that most Nigerians back home see their brothers in the Diaspora as having deep vaults of inexhaustible cash in hard currencies, same is becoming doubly true even in the local setting.

City dwellers are seen by their relatives in the villages as wealthy billionaires capable of giving them anything money can buy. So when money is sent home for developmental purposes, same is lavished on vanities.

It is for the likes of Don VS that music still makes meaning to people of all ages these days. Music is a conscious art and must not be an expression of thrash talk only like most young artists do today.

“Osasu reminds us all that life is never easy anywhere and that living in the Diaspora is not a meal ticket.

“The song by Uyinmwen Omosigho is a timely warning of the danger of imbibing the culture of wastefulness as things can change overnight.

“As much as we can, discipline in spending and investment rather consumption are the things we should incline our minds on to prepare for the day the rain may come upon us,” that is the message Uyinmwen Omosigho, aka Don VS avails us in the song ‘Osasu’.

