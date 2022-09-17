Why I renovated 20 classrooms, others, by Bovi

As part of giving back to the society, standup comedian, Bovi Ugboma, has renovated a block of 20 classrooms and other facilities in his alma mater, University of Benin Staff School, Benin City, Edo State. Bovi in a lengthy post on his Instagram page stated that he had always given credit to the primary school for his accomplishments in life. He also added that he was extremely sad when he saw the poor state of the facilities and was moved to renovate a 20-classroom block, two staff rooms and one library. He wrote: “Those who know me well know how I have always given credit to my primary school for what I have become.

I consider my foundational path fortunate because I had the best teachers on my route from kindergarten to primary five. They were so good that I remember all of them by name to this day. “It was a prestigious institution sitting on a hectare of land. That is triple the size of many learning institutions today. It was a school with international standards that only a few private schools can boast of today.

“So you can imagine my sadness when I visited the institution and saw the degenerative state of the facilities. I broke inside. Hence I spent the last three months painstakingly seeing the renovation of the 20 classrooms block, two staff rooms and one library. In these buildings, I spent my final years (primaries four and five).” In another post, the comedian appreciated the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, for “squeezing the commissioning into his busy schedule. He only heard of this 12 hours prior to its opening and promised to be there.” The 42-year-old comedian further appreciated the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Vice Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami, and his fellow comedians, for their innumerable contributions towards the project.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...