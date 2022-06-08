News

Why I revolted against Northern APC govs, by Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Kogi State Governor and aspirant for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has said that he revolted against his counterparts in the North because they attempted to suppress the voice of the people ahead of the primary held in Abuja, yesterday. Thiscameasthegovernor maintained that the party could only retain power if the rules of engagement were strictly followed.

Responding to a viral video of his storming out of a meeting of the fourteen northern governors, where theyresolvedto zone the presidential ticket to the South, Bello said: “Well, some of my colleagues, led by the selfproclaimed leader of them, ganged up to suppress the voice of the people, the voice of over 26 million Nigerians, the voice of the women, the voice of people living with specialneeds, thevoice of the choiceof thepart. Sothat’sexactly what I revolted against, and I remain the leading candidates into this general election. Idecidedtoleavethe meeting where such concoctions were ongoing. So that’s exactly what took place.”

Bello, who said he would notmentionanybody’sname because of the respect for elders, expressed confidence that he would win the primary. He added: “Nobody consulted me over the decision that they took, and I will rather say that they were railroadedbycertaininterest who wants to be Vice President at all costs.

” The issue of turn-byturn presidency, I continue to oppose it because the insecurity that is facing us today does not respect turnby- turn presidency. Every part of this country is faced with insecurity. Every part of this country is wanting prosperity and the seeming or the disunity that we are experiencing today in Nigeria, we want unity in this country and that is exactly what I stand for.”

Bello said he would only step down if asked to do so by the President warning,however, that any other attempt to prevent him from participating at the primaries would be an invitation for trouble in the APC. Asked about the chances of the ruling party retaining power after the 2023 general election, the Kogi governor said:

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi govt, NGOs offer scholarship to100 students

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The management of Starex University- Delhi, Jaipur NH-8 Vill Binila-Gurugram, India, is expected to arrive in Kebbi State between March 19 and 27, for the screening of 100 female’s students that will study medicine in the institution. In a statement signed by the secretary of the Bright Girls Organisation, Comrade Abubakar Muhammad, said that the […]
News

Rivers Assembly assures residents of peace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State House of Assembly has reassured residents of peace and security following unrest witnessed in some states, in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest. The house gave the assurance on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, at a news conference unanimously signed by lawmakers representing the 32 state constituencies. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that […]
News

Refrain from planned protest, pension union tells members

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has directed its members nationwide, not to participate in any protest that has to do with implementation of minimum pension. President-General of FEPPPAN, Temple Ubani, who gave the directive yesterday in Abuja, however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to without delay, intervene and ensure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica