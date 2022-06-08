Why I revolted against Northern APC govs, by Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor and aspirant for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has said that he revolted against his counterparts in the North because they attempted to suppress the voice of the people ahead of the primary held in Abuja, yesterday. Thiscameasthegovernor maintained that the party could only retain power if the rules of engagement were strictly followed.

Responding to a viral video of his storming out of a meeting of the fourteen northern governors, where theyresolvedto zone the presidential ticket to the South, Bello said: “Well, some of my colleagues, led by the selfproclaimed leader of them, ganged up to suppress the voice of the people, the voice of over 26 million Nigerians, the voice of the women, the voice of people living with specialneeds, thevoice of the choiceof thepart. Sothat’sexactly what I revolted against, and I remain the leading candidates into this general election. Idecidedtoleavethe meeting where such concoctions were ongoing. So that’s exactly what took place.”

Bello, who said he would notmentionanybody’sname because of the respect for elders, expressed confidence that he would win the primary. He added: “Nobody consulted me over the decision that they took, and I will rather say that they were railroadedbycertaininterest who wants to be Vice President at all costs.

” The issue of turn-byturn presidency, I continue to oppose it because the insecurity that is facing us today does not respect turnby- turn presidency. Every part of this country is faced with insecurity. Every part of this country is wanting prosperity and the seeming or the disunity that we are experiencing today in Nigeria, we want unity in this country and that is exactly what I stand for.”

Bello said he would only step down if asked to do so by the President warning,however, that any other attempt to prevent him from participating at the primaries would be an invitation for trouble in the APC. Asked about the chances of the ruling party retaining power after the 2023 general election, the Kogi governor said:

