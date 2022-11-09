Metro & Crime

Why I set my five stepchildren ablaze – Suspect

Joseph Ojo, 64, who allegedly set his five stepchildren ablaze, has disclosed that he committed the crime due to the habit of the children joining their mother in beating him up.

Ojo also stated he was infuriated over the deliberate act of his wife and step children of starving him despite being the one providing the money for the upkeep of the house.

He confessed to the crime, Wednesday, when he was paraded at the state headquarters of the Nigerian Police in Akure, Ondo State.

The suspect, who denied strangling his first wife, said he had been married to four women and had 10 children.

 

