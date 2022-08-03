Why I shot my prostitute girlfriend, by 30-year-old man

..as Amotekun parades 45 suspected criminals in Ondo

A 30-year-old boyfriend has confessed to shooting his girlfriend at close range for not giving him enough attention as his lover. The suspect, Seun Ojo, said his girlfriend, Enny, who he claimed was into prostitution had been ignoring him and as well giving other men attention. According to Ojo, who was paraded alongside 44 other suspected criminals at the headquarters of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, he had been having a running battle with Enny for a while before the incident.

He said “My girlfriend’s name is Enny, she is a prostitute who always come to Ikare junction in Owo. I shot her after I noticed that she gives other men attention than me. “We have been having issues for a while now. That particular day she repeated what I warned her against and I became furious and I shot her. But she did not die.

I learnt that she is in the hospital. “I’m not a cultist, and I have never shot anyone in my life The gun that I used against her belongs to my father who is a hunter. My father do use the gun to hunt and kill animals.” While emphasising that the suspect will be charged to court after conclusion of investigation, the Amotekun Commander in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, revealed that in a bid to rid the state of crimes, the corps apprehended suspected armed robbers, kidnappers as well as rapist among others.

