Metro & Crime

Why I shot my prostitute girlfriend, by 30-year-old man

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

..as Amotekun parades 45 suspected criminals in Ondo

A 30-year-old boyfriend has confessed to shooting his girlfriend at close range for not giving him enough attention as his lover. The suspect, Seun Ojo, said his girlfriend, Enny, who he claimed was into prostitution had been ignoring him and as well giving other men attention. According to Ojo, who was paraded alongside 44 other suspected criminals at the headquarters of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, he had been having a running battle with Enny for a while before the incident.

He said “My girlfriend’s name is Enny, she is a prostitute who always come to Ikare junction in Owo. I shot her after I noticed that she gives other men attention than me. “We have been having issues for a while now. That particular day she repeated what I warned her against and I became furious and I shot her. But she did not die.

I learnt that she is in the hospital. “I’m not a cultist, and I have never shot anyone in my life The gun that I used against her belongs to my father who is a hunter. My father do use the gun to hunt and kill animals.” While emphasising that the suspect will be charged to court after conclusion of investigation, the Amotekun Commander in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, revealed that in a bid to rid the state of crimes, the corps apprehended suspected armed robbers, kidnappers as well as rapist among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four feared dead as police, cyclists clash over N100

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Tobi Fayelu

Policemen attached to the Meiran Police Station, Agbado Okeodo LCDA of Lagos State, have been accused of killing four men at the Meiran area of Lagos State following disagreement over N100. According to eyewitness accounts, trouble started after a policeman stabbed a tricycle operator identified as Wale, a father of two, on his chest, leading […]
Metro & Crime

Berom Youths: Fulani herdsmen have taken over 68 of our communities, killed 11,000 persons

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) in Plateau State has disclosed that over 68 villages and communities in their area have been taken and occupied by Fulani militia and over 11,000 persons including children and women killed from 2001 to date. National President of the BYM, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, who stated this during a […]
Metro & Crime

Tension in Edo as suspected assassins murder APC guber aspirant’s father in-law

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The political tension and uncertainty in Edo State Thursday took a dangerous dimension following the sudden murder of one Professor Christopher Ogiehor. Prof. Ogiehor, aged 80 years, until his tragic death was the father in-law to one of the disqualified aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Majority Leader of the state House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica