Why I shot the movie Yahaya The White Lion – Oloketuyi

Seun Oloketuyi is a Nigerian filmmaker and the founder of Best of Nollywood Awards. In this interview with MUHAMMAD BASHIR in Lokoja, he talks about his movie production, Yahaya The White Lion, why it was shot in Lokoja, and why Nigerians must begin to tell their own stories. He also talks about Best of Nollywood Award 2021 scheduled to take place in Lokoja, Kogi State and other issues

Tell us more about the Best of Nollywood Award?

Best of Nollywood hood award is in its 13th year and by the grace of God the longest Nollywood award that rewards the industry and also the only travelling award in Nigeria. Since 2013 when we turned into a travelling award, we have hosted it in Delta, Rivers, Ondo, Abia, Ogun Oyo Kano and Ekiti states and by the Grace of God, it will be coming to Lokoja, Kogi state, by December, this year.

Why Lokoja?

Well, we dream that, by 23 years to come, we would have taken the award to the 26 states of the Federation, no state will be left out in what we are trying to do, because one of the aims is to connect Nigerians. You will agree with me that Nigeria is divided across ethnic, cultural and social life. So, what we are trying to do with the award is to foster unity among Nigerians. The award allows actors come together. Most of the actors are always excited to participate because they see it as a holiday for them. They don’t get to travel, they don’t get to bind together, they don’t always see themselves. After working together in movies, they see themselves for another three or four months, But when it is time for the BON award, they are together, bonding and reuniting.

Who is sponsoring this year’s edition?

This year edition of BON awards will be hosted by the Kogi State government. Just like the Olympic and other events, BON awards is usually hosted by the state and there are a lot of things the state gains either directly or indirectly. One of these is that minimum of about 500 people will come for the award, it means that there is going be a lot of Hotel businesses, top Hotels will be fully booked with people, it means that during this period, entrepreneurship activities will suddenly boom. These are some of the things that directly or indirectly affect the economy of the state that host BON awards. So it is Kogi State that is hosting it, backed by corporate Nigerians.

The movie Yahaya The White Lion, what inspired it?

This is not the first time I am making a movie, we’ve done about five movies in the last five years. We’ve even taken our movie to the cinemas successfully, “Bloggers wife”, we’ve done “Wetin Women Want” and a host of others. But three years ago, we decided to start telling our own stories. We were tired of telling love stories, and what we first started with was to float a documentary company and so far, we’ve done three documentary stories successfully. We did a documentary on EndSARS, which is currently streaming in international sites. We did a documentary on Niyi Akinkpelu and Dele Momodu to celebrate their 60th birthday, Both of them are pathfinders in celebrity Journalism in Nigeria. So early this year, we decided to start making movies about happenings or personalities. So, the first movie we did is called ‘Lock Down’. It is about what happened during the first wave of the COVID19 that brought in lock down. The second movie we are doing now is titled ‘Yahaya The White Lion’, and we have just signed and bought the right to make a movie about the former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande who died recently, in conjunction with three other people. We’ve concluded that we will title the movie ‘Baba Kekere’. It is going to be shot either in November or early December this year. We plan to premiere it during the first anniversary of his demise. We decided to do ‘Yahaya the White Lion’ for a lot of reasons. When you are making a movie, or any work, I believe that is one of the things that push you apart from the commercial aspect. In today’s Nigeria, Governor Yahaya Bello is one of the most talked-about Governor. Some people hate him with passion and those who Love him, do so to the extreme. There are a lot of interesting things that we talked about him, how he became Governor. He did not become a governor like other people, his age and the way he has been able to stand against godfathers in the state, you will agree with me that godfatherism is the major issue in Nigerian politics. And his ambition to be Nigerian president is another thing, and despite the fact that a lot of people see his presidential ambition as a joke, he has stood his ground to continue doing what he believes in. This is one of the reasons we decided to shoot the movie Yahaya Bello the white Lion.

Is the governor sponsoring this Movie too?

First and foremost, it is difficult for people to believe I only met Governor Yahaya Bello once and that was when I paid him a visit to present to him the hosting right of BON award and I have never discussed this movie with him. I only discussed it with someone who is his friend and who is also my friend. We came together to make the movie, one naira of the governor’s money is not in this movie. The only thing was that after we decided to make the movie, we spoke to some government officials they gave us all the access because they felt that it is a good thing to tell the governor’s story. I believe that Nigerians need to start telling their own stories and one way to do it is what we are doing.

How far have you gone in the production of the movie?

It is still a long way, we’ve shot for about eight days now in Kogi, we are still shooting for another six days in Lagos, then after that, we will go into post-production, sometime in October we will have the first thriller of the movie if everything goes well, and sometime in November, we will have a ready-made movie, when the movie is ready, we intend to write to the governor to ask him to allow us to do a private screening if he obliges us, we will do the private screening for him, if he doesn’t, we will go ahead with our plan to do a premiere of the movie in Abuja, after the premiere of the movie, we may push it into the cinema, or in major online platforms, but that would depend on people’s reaction.

What are the challenges so far?

A lot of challenges, the first challenge is what we’ve talked about, everybody will believe since we are shooting a movie on the sitting governor, we have collected a lot of money from the governor, so the services a person will render for this movie for one naira will be jacked up to ten naira because the person is believing that the movie is a government-backed project, however that did not in any way deterred from what we are doing and it has been very interesting working with Ali Nuhu. What a lot of people didn’t know is that for about two months, the writer and I went around asking questions from those close to the governor, we spoke with the governor’s siblings, friends, his wife, it was not a story we just sat down wrote, it was a well researched. I remembered, the writer had to spent about two weeks n Kogi, going around different people and the rest of it, so what makes me happy is that all the hard work we put in to achieve this dream, is becoming a reality.

The cast of the movie are majorly Kogi indigenes, why is that?

When we wanted to make the movie, we had a lot of brainstorming sessions, should we shoot in Lagos which is our usual terrain, should we come and shoot in Lokoja, where those involve in the production are not used to, which of course would be very difficult especially with the fact that the movie has many casts and not familiar with the casts here, despite these challenges, we decided to shoot the majority of the movie here in Lokoja, because, if you are telling a story about a subject matter, it would be important to tell it in the natural place where the person is and not try to decolour the story in any way. Just like my Director pointed out to me during our several meetings and brainstorming session, he said if we shoot in Lagos, anyone from Kogi will know that this is not Kogi, he told me that Kogi people look different, when you see Kogi person anywhere, you will know, and he went further to tell me that God has blessed Kogi, with different environment, different soils. So we saw it as an opportunity to showcase the state’s natural endowment, we went to Mount Patti, we shot in the most beautiful palace I have seen in recent time and so on, so these are some of the reasons why we decided to shoot in Kogi.

Like this: Like Loading...