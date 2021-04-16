Why I shunned offers from West Ham, West Brom –Ighalo

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has said that he rejected offers made to him by Premier League clubs West Ham and West Brom because he felt there was nothing left for him to achieve in England after already living out his ‘dream’ of playing for Manchester United. Ighalo joined United in January 2020 as a deadline day loan signing from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, brought in as emergency cover and relief for the club’s existing forwards.

The former Watford star became the first Nigerian to play for United and became something of an instant cult hit among fans thanks to early goals in the FA Cup and Europa League. His loan was even extended until January 2021, although he rarely featured once Edinson Cavani arrived in the summer.

“After my initial loan was extended, I did not play much which was perhaps a bit unfair but as I said, I am always grateful for the opportunity,” Ighalo told Sky Sports. “When I joined, I always knew I wouldn’t be playing every game because I was signing as a back-up striker so I knew playing time was going to be limited. There were certain games where I thought I would play but that’s the decision of the coach and I am not holding anything against anyone.”

