News

Why I signed investment law, by Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said the state’s investment protection law put in place by his administration was to ensure that future government policies did not affect investors coming to the state. Umahi, who attributed poor investment opportunities in the state to change in government policies, noted that his administration had moved a motion for conducive environment for investors in the state and tap from the programs and policies of the state government. He made the disclosure during a parley with members of the Ebonyi State National Assembly, captains of industry and other indigenes of the state resident in Abuja.

Umahi, who encouraged Ebonyi people to come home and invest in the state, stated that the state government currently had N3billion facility from Zenith bank which the people would access. He said: “We are seeking Ebonyi people that would come up with their proposals, what they want to do and in partnership with bank of industry. With the N3billion available, we intend to grow it to N6billion.

“We intend to look for banks that would look at the proposal made by our people and then we will be able to give them the soft lone and then monitor their progress. We have monitored the Agric loan we gave and that of the empowerment and we are so encouraged. “We are encouraging big investors and because of that we have to put in place investment protection law. The aim is to protect those coming to the state to invest. Government policies must not continue to frustrate investment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara distributes facemasks ahead of school resumption

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Kwara State government yesterday gave out 65,000 facemasks for distribution across schools ahead of tomorrow’s resumption of students preparing for their secondary school certificate examinations. The facemasks were to be distributed to senior secondary class three students as part of the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.   […]
News Top Stories

Corruption allegations at NDDC, prophecy foretold –Junaid

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Social critic and a former member of the House of Representatives during the Second Republic, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has described the allegations of monumental corruption rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a prophecy foretold, saying the ugly phenomenon could have been avoided if the Federal Government had insulated the institution from the local […]
News

Ex-APC scribe to Obaseki: Be wary of Supreme Court’s verdict

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erahon yesterday warned Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu to be wary of the fate of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in Imo State over the recent Supreme Court verdict. He said Obaseki was being surrounded by swindlers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: