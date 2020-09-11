Why I signed investment law, by Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said the state’s investment protection law put in place by his administration was to ensure that future government policies did not affect investors coming to the state. Umahi, who attributed poor investment opportunities in the state to change in government policies, noted that his administration had moved a motion for conducive environment for investors in the state and tap from the programs and policies of the state government. He made the disclosure during a parley with members of the Ebonyi State National Assembly, captains of industry and other indigenes of the state resident in Abuja.

Umahi, who encouraged Ebonyi people to come home and invest in the state, stated that the state government currently had N3billion facility from Zenith bank which the people would access. He said: “We are seeking Ebonyi people that would come up with their proposals, what they want to do and in partnership with bank of industry. With the N3billion available, we intend to grow it to N6billion.

“We intend to look for banks that would look at the proposal made by our people and then we will be able to give them the soft lone and then monitor their progress. We have monitored the Agric loan we gave and that of the empowerment and we are so encouraged. “We are encouraging big investors and because of that we have to put in place investment protection law. The aim is to protect those coming to the state to invest. Government policies must not continue to frustrate investment.

