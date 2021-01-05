Why I sold my N23.7bn shares in Intels –Atiku

Bayo Akomolafe and Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has liquidated his shares in the Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels), an oil and gas servicing company. The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) explained that he took the decision because of the manifest actions of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to destroy his legitimate business.

Atiku was co-founder of Intels with Gabriele Volpi, an Italian. Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said the former vice president had been selling his shares in Intels over the years. The former vice president sold off his $60 million (N23.7 billion) shares between December 2018 and January 2019.

Ibe, in a statement yesterday, added that the divestment “assumed greater urgency in the last five years, because this government has been preoccupied with destroying a legitimate business that was employing thousands of Nigerians because of politics.

“There should be a marked difference between politics and business. “Yes, he has sold his shares in Intels and redirected his investment to other sectors of the economy for returns and creation of jobs.” A source disclosed that “it was an open secret that the Buhari administration was focused on decimating the company (Intels) because it was linked to Atiku.”

According to the source, if political considerations are allowed to define how government relates to or its policies are enunciated, it will toll the death knell to businesses and entrepreneurship. “It will be a job killer and those to be impacted the most are those you are supposed to be in government to serve their interest.”

Intels, yesterday, confirmed that it has severed ties with Atiku and his family after the former vice president sold off his shares and exited the company last year. Intels spokesman, Tommaso Ruffinoni, said Atiku, through his trust named Guernsey Trust International, sold shares of Orlean-Invest Group, Intels parent company, for a sum of approximately $60 million.

Ruffinoni said: “In the period between April and May 2020, Mr. Atiku Abubakar converted his remaining shares into a convertible bond that he subsequently monetised up to a residual sum of approximately $29 million. “When he requested to cash in the above mentioned sum our group contested to Mr. Atiku Abubakar a debt, towards our group, of $24.1 million. Without having received any answer regarding the matter, on 30th of November 2020, Mr. Atiku Abubakar was informed about the set off of such sum while we made available the remaining sum of $5.4 million.”

With the completion of the transactions, the spokesman noted that the era of Abubakar family’s involvement with the Orlean- Intels was over. He added that on 1st December 2020, the group also terminated the working relationship with Mr. Atiku Abubakar’s sons, Mr. Adamu Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Aminu Atiku Abubakar, saying that since that date the group did not have any contacts, neither direct nor indirect with members of Abubakar’s family.

Intels, the concessionaire of the Onne Free Trade, is Nigeria’s largest logistics company founded in 1982 as Nicotes Services Limited and is based in Onne, Rivers State. Before now, it was partly owned by the former vice president. Its services include agency services, cargo services, port management and support services in shore bases.

Also, the company provides equipment, including cranes, forklifts, pipe handlers, generators, trucks, trailers and others specialized services, port facilities, equipment and personnel services. Trouble started in 2017 when the Federal Government directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to terminate the pilotage contract handled by the company. Intels had been having a running battle with NPA over revenue collection on behalf of the Federal Government at the ports.

In October 2017, the Federal Government terminated a 17-year agreement with Intels at the ports, an agreement the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said violated sections 80(1) and (10) of the Nigeria constitution. Malami, who told the NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, to terminate the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement, said it was in view of the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government.

“The inherent illegality of the agreement as formed has since been expounded by the TSA policy issued by the Head of Service of the Federation on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria directing all ministries, departments and agencies to collect payment of all revenues due to the Federal Government or any of her agencies through the TSA.

“NPA, being an agency of the Federal Government, is bound by the TSA policy and has not howsoever been exempted therefrom,” Malami said in the letter to NPA MD.

The feud between NPA and the former vice president may be responsible for his exit. Already, NPA had alleged that Intels refused to get on the TSA platform. The Authority had terminated contract, which gave the company the right to develop Onne Port, manage and operate, deduct cost of development from the profit made, before remitting the balance to government.

However, NPA alleged that the company was owing $200 million from the previous contract and that all income from the company’s commercial activities at the port be paid into the TSA for a refund of the cost of operation later. The contract was eventually terminated, sparking up a lingering controversy, until the court and the National Assembly intervened

Like this: Like Loading...