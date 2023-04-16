Why I sponsored controversial doctors’ bill, by Hon. Johnson

Hon. Abdulganiyu Johnson represents Oshodi/Isolo II Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives. Recently, he sponsored the controversial ‘doctors’ bill,’ seeking to compel medical personnel to practise for at least five years after completion of training before travelling out of Nigeria. In this interview, he sheds more light on the bill. PHILIP NYAM was there

Your proposed legislation “A Bill for an Act to amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap. M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to mandate any Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioner to practise in Nigeria for a minimum of five (5) before being granted a full license by the Council in order to make quality health services available to Nigeria; and for related matters”, has generated a lot of controversy. What are the highlights of the bill and is it to prevent Nigerian doctors from travelling out for greener pastures?

To answer your questions, the bill is not to prevent anybody from travelling. I started by raising a motion on the same issue, medical brain drain. In that motion, I prayed for three things: that the welfare of medical personnel should be reviewed, as the first prayer; the second prayer is that we should also look into the health facilities we have that we should also improve on our health facilities, maintaining and upgrading our primary healthcare centres to general hospitals, and maintain and upgrading our general hospitals to specialist hospitals, then maintaining and upgrading our specialist hospitals to research institutes. Then the last prayer was that the government should collaborate with private sectors such as insurance companies, and the reason why I mentioned insurance companies is that we have so many unclaimed dividends with insurance companies. If they collaborate with them, they would be able to fund the projects and that is trying to create an enabling environment for the doctors and also improve their welfare. After that motion, I noticed a decline in the capital flight of our medical doctors abroad. So, I now looked at the Act establishing a licensing of medical doctors and I noticed that after their housemanship, (because once you graduate from school, you go and do your housemanship for one year), you go for your NYSC, which is also one year. The reason for your housemanship before you do your NYSC is because you will be able to practice as a medical doctor. When you go out there for NYSC, it is assumed that you are going to practise as a medical doctor. So after your housemanship, you are given a license. So, I now looked at that and said it would be a thing of great interJohnsonest to our society because our population is over 200 million and as I speak, the number of doctors we have is about 10, 000 and if care is not taken, we may have a crisis. In fact, we have a crisis already. And how do we mitigate this crisis? It is by slowing down and carrying out a kind of stop gap that will let us increase the number of years they will get their final license. And the reason is that it is not that one is trying to restrict them. The five years I am talking about are inclusive of housemanship. It is inclusive of the NYSC. So technically, we are talking about three years. And that three years is a way of promoting professionalism, because you can as well register for your residency. In the medical line, after your NYSC, if you are engaged in hospitals, you can enroll for your residency. Your residency programme takes an average of five to six years. So if with your residency you are a specialist at the end of that programme. So, it is a way of encouraging and promoting our doctors to be specialists instead of just general medical practitioners. So, if you will gain three years while you’re here doing your residency, by the time you complete that three years, you can as well complete your residency and leave. One, it is a win-win for the nation, it is a win-win for the medical doctors. Really that is the purpose and background of my bill.

Are you not worried about the backlash the bill has generated? Some are of the view that you are trying to deprive medical practitioners of their human rights, because you are making it mandatory for them not to travel and there are some of them who want to further their education as soon as they are done with NYSC and housemanship? I am not. What I am saying is that in this country we already have crises. How do we mitigate these crises?

I only suggested a way out. I am not saying that this is the final solution. Fortunately, it has just passed second reading in the House. There is still opportunity for everybody and all stakeholders to come during public hearing and have robust debate on the issue. Nobody is saying they should not travel. All I am saying is that we have a population of over 200 million and if care is not taken, maybe a babalwo would be the one treating our people in future. It is not a funny situation but the medical doctors are only looking at it from their own point of view. I am looking at it holistically. I am looking at the nation. What are the challenges we are facing? Just recently, WHO (World Health Organisation) placed a red alert on us and the UK has restricted them from coming. Yes, we have other places they can go, but if they should abide by WHO’s resolution, what are we talking about?

Some parents have complained that they spend as much as N6 million per annum in some private universities to train their children in medical schools, so why would you include such students who are not enjoying public institutions?

Like I said, it has just passed second reading. There is room for robust debate during public hearing. You see, when it comes to getting a license as a professional, it does not matter which school you go to. We must get that clear. If you have to obtain your license, we are all one. The institution is to train you, guide you towards that profession, but by the time you are writing your professional exam, it is a different ball game. You all come together. It is the same exam you will write. It does not matter.

In 2019, a member of the current House sponsored a bill seeking to restrict public office holders from travelling abroad for medical treatment but lawmakers kick against the bill. Now, you are sponsoring a bill that will restrict travelling for medical doctors for a specific period of time. Is this not selfishness considering the fact that you people earlier rejected a bill on medical tourism, which affected the ‘big’ men and legislators?

I do not know the basis for which the bill was rejected in 2019. First of all, I am not the Speaker of the House. I am just a member of the House, one out of 360. Usually, once there is a bill like that, there is always a robust debate in the House. Whatever is the outcome of that bill, will be binding. So, there is always robust debate. You see, I may not be in a position to tell you this was the reason why it was shut down in 2019. But today, the point I am making is that we have a crisis. Unless you yourself do not agree that we have a crisis in the health sector. It is because of this crisis that I am doing this. I am just being passionate about the situation now and that is why I am forging ahead with the bill. Two, it is not a law yet because it has to pass through so many processes. We have a third reading, public hearing, I mean there must also be concurrence from the Senate before it goes to Mr. President for assent in order to become a law. So it is a long process. And if people believe that they are not too comfortable with it, at the public hearing, we would request for memoranda from people.

The main reason people jet out of the country is for improved welfare and quality standard of living. So, if you want to stop them from here, it means you should be prepared to care for them. Are you looking in this direction?

When you talk about welfare, welfare is everything. I said they should improve their welfare, which includes the salaries, allowances, even to the extent of trying to give them loans to own their own houses, mortgages; you know it is all under welfare. And also create an enabling environment, improve their working condition. Improve the facilities where they are going to operate.

So, despite the controversies you still stand by this bill?

I am in support of the bill. You know why? Like I told you, I am passionate about this thing. By the time we upgrade our health facilities, why would people go out? We can get all these things here. One, we would save on our foreign exchange; two, we would create more jobs for our medical personnel, and three, it would encourage us to even improve further on our health facilities. So I am in support. The UK government, like you rightly said, is reported to have placed a ban on recruitment of medical personnel from Nigeria because of the crisis and you think this is good for our country? First of all, my bill has answered the question. I said I do not want medical personnel to go out until after a certain period, because we know we have a crisis. If WHO could tell us that we have a crisis and we cannot continue to deplete our doctors, it is only helping us by supporting my position.