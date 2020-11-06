Why I started Blue Diamond entertainment – Otunba Adekanbi

Otunba Olumide Adekunbi is the kind of businessman you refer to as a serial entrepreneur.

With several investments in tourism, sports, agriculture, it was not surprising when he showed interest in the entertainment industry by establishing his own record label.

Adekunbi started Blue Diamond Entertainment a few years back with his wife co-managing the label and so far, the label boasts of two musical acts already signed on.

Ojayy Wright, who is said to be the flagship artiste of the entertainment company, has recorded a couple of great songs to his credit and with collaboration spanning across the globe.

According to the Blue Diamond label boss: “The main reason why I started Blue Diamond Entertainment is to basically create an opportunity for talents to get their dreams via the right pivot and also monetized as well. The entertainment industry needs artists with 360 values. I once spoke to Bankuli and he did mention to me the essence of talent in the business of music.

“Blue diamond Entertainment would be shooting a couple of videos very soon and also doing an extensive radio tour and promos in Europe and other parts of the world because music is widely accepted. The numbers are there via our YouTube and Spotify. So we plan to go full throttle once the lock down is gradually lifted.”

He advised those in the entertainment business that in the music business, investors and their prime runners must be able to read the change waves, or else their artists would lose relevance and put out the wrong content.

“You need to read the wave and make music content that would be acceptable for now and later,” he said.

