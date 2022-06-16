Why I stepped down for Tinubu – Amosun

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday said, he withdrew his Presidential ambition for Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the unanimous decision of the Northern Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to back a candidate from the South West region.

Amosun disclosed this while addressing APC stalwarts at a rally in Abeokuta, organised by his supporters to welcome him back home after the party’s presidential primary.

Amosun and other presidential aspirants from the South, including governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole had stepped down for Tinubu during the APC presidential primary paving way for the emergence of the former Lagos State governor as the presidential flag bearer of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former governor explained that, he shelved his ambition for the emergence of Tinubu, in the interest and unity of the party, South West and Nigeria at large.

Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, said, he was not desperate to be the party presidential candidate.

He called on his supporters to extend their support to Tinubu in next year’s election, saying he would return Nigeria to the “good old days.”

Amosun explained that, he allotted 20 per cent interest to the presidential contest, while he gave the remaining 80 per cent to the general interest of the South West and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Amosun said that except former President Olusegun Obasanjo, no politician from the state, either dead or alive had served Ogun State more than he has done.

Amosun, who has spent eight years as governor and running his second term in the Senate, said he had committed 15 years of his life to serve Ogun State.

